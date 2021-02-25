Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk map is reportedly getting blown up at the end of Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 will be the last season to take place on the Verdansk map.



Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 just launched today, but we've VGC report that the Verdansk map - which has been with us since the launch of the battle royale - will be blown up at the end of the season. An in-game counter on the current Battle Pass suggests Warzone Season 3 will start on April 22 and this report suggests that day will usher in a new, Black Ops Cold War -themed map.

The transition from the Modern Warfare-themed Warzone map to a Black Ops Cold War-inspired one was initially rumored to take place closer to the debut of the latest game last November, but was reportedly delayed due to several factors. We reported back in August 2020 that Call of Duty: Warzone would tie into future games in the series and it was initially believed that the nukes hidden in the map would detonate and destroy all of Verdansk.

While Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 teasers showed a nuke hitting Stadium , which subsequently opened up the area for exploration, it wasn't the large-scale map destruction we initially expected. Looks like we'll finally be getting that at the end of April when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 ends (it's important to note that the numbering conventions for Call of Duty seasons reset when Black Ops Cold War and Warzone integrated last December).

Whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone zombies will be included in this transition is currently unclear, but not unlikely, so stay tuned.

