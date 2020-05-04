Call of Duty: Warzone plans to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X as the "one constant" for every new game in the franchise

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's free to play battle royale spin-off, Call of Duty: Warzone, has a long life ahead of it, including plans for a port for next-gen consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and integration with future games in Activision's first-person shooter series, Infinity Ward has confirmed.

In a new interview with Gamergen, Infinity Ward's narrative director Taylor Kurosaki, Infinity Ward’s narrative director confirmed that Warzone "will be the through line that connects all of the different various sub-franchises of Call of Duty."

Read more (Image credit: Activision) Modern Warfare best M4 builds: the best M4A1 loadouts we've found

"It’s going to be really cool to see how the different sub-franchises sort of come in and out of focus, but Warzone will be the one constant,” he continued, explaining that "I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems [the PS5 and Xbox Series X] are out and available, I’m sure we’ll support them."

Infinity Ward has already been updated its hugely popular online experience with regular sets of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes, adding new modes, weapons, and gameplay features into the PvP battlefield, alongside supported integration with the base game and the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Incidentally, a recently discovered job listing from Respawn Entertainment also seemed to confirmed that Apex Legends is also making the jump to next-gen in the future, suggesting that the era of battle royale is far from over just yet.

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out what we've been playing in this unusual times via the latest episode of Trending Topics below.