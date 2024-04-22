Almost every character to ever appear in X-Men comics is featured on this absolutely massive X-Men #700 variant cover

X-Men #700 arrives this June with a main cover that sums up the Krakoa era. But the mega-milestone issue's just-revealed variant cover by Scott Koblish goes a step further, summing up the entire 61 year history of Marvel's merry mutants with a wraparound illustration that features literally hundreds of characters.

Since the X-Men debuted in 1963, the team has gone through dozens of line-ups including hundreds of mutants, and fought nearly as many villains. Koblish's cover is a veritable Where's Waldo for X-Men fans seeking out their favorite mutants, with far, far too many characters depicted on the cover to name here.

Seriously, look close, cause there's an almost certain chance your personal faves are on there, even if they're relatively obscure:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Showcasing the entirety of the X-Men’s 60-year publication history, including core X-Men series as well as spinoffs and limited series, this breathtaking group shot spotlights A-List X-Men, obscure mutants, super villains, allies, superhero guest stars, and much more," reads Marvel's announcement of Koblish's variant cover. "Test your knowledge of the mutant mythos by finding your favorites and identifying as many characters as you can!"

In addition to X-Men #700 (which also doubles as X-Men #35 in the title's current volume), Koblish's wraparound cover will also appear as a variant for all three of the core titles of July's subsequent From the Ashes relaunch of the X-Men line.

Those titles are, in order of launch, writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman's X-Men #1 on July 10, writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men #1 on August 7, and writer Eve L. Ewing and artist Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men #1 on September 4.

From the Ashes will also include new titles for X-Force and Jean Grey/Phoenix, and a revival of cult classic early '00s title NYX centering on Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Wolverine/Laura Kinney. More titles, including new series for Wolverine, X-Factor, and Storm, are also expected to be announced.

X-Men #700/35 goes on sale June 5.

