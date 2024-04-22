The cult vampire third-person shooter that nearly bankrupted the small studio that made it is getting a film adaptation from the Transformers producer

LaKeith Stanfield is in talks to star in a film adaptation of the cult vampire third-person shooter El Paso, Elsewhere.

El Paso, Elsewhere quietly launched in September to positive reviews but ultimately didn't make much of a splash, especially in one of the busiest and most significant video game release calendars in recent memory. At the time, Strange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson Jr. told IGN the studio very nearly ran out of money just before launch.

It's for those reason that it's somewhat of a minor miracle - at least for vampire and werewolf fans - that Deadline reports a movie adaptation is in the works from Lorenzo di Bonaventura, best known for producing the G.I. Joe and Transformers film series. Details are scarce, but Bonaventura and Stanfield being attached suggests it's a fairly high-budget adaptation.

The film will follow the events of the game and center around James Savage (Stanfield), who is navigating addictions when he learns his toxic ex-girlfriend has plans to pull off a world-ending ritual. With the goal of saving the world, James enters a reality-bending universe where he's forced to not only confront his bad habits, but also, enemies hell-bent on his demise and, ultimately, his evil ex-girlfriend.

Stanfield is a prolific film and television actor known for acclaimed performances in Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Uncut Gems, Knives Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

