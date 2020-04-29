Apex Legends next-gen port seemingly confirmed by new job listing

It looks like Apex Legends is getting a next-gen port.

A new job posting from Respawn Entertainment, who also created the Titanfall series and last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, suggests its free to play battle royale game will get a PS5 and Xbox Series X version.

A vacancy listing for a Senior Rendering Engineer at Respawn Entertainment, found on Electronic Arts' jobs website, states that the studio is looking for help "to push next-gen platforms and the PC to their limits on Apex Legends."

While the listing doesn't specify the consoles explicitly, this mention of next-gen platforms is likely referencing both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Sony and Microsoft's upcoming new systems scheduled to release later this year, in the Holiday season. We've reached out to EA for comment and will update the story when we hear back from them.

It's no surprise that Apex Legends will be making the transition to the next generation of console hardware in the future. Respawn is already at work on a mobile port of the hugely popular multiplayer title, and still hasn't ruled out a potential form of Apex Legends crossplay for those on separate platforms looking to play together.

In related news, the start date for Apex Legends season 5 has seemingly already been outed online, with rumoured character Loba said to join the roster as the next playable hero for its online bouts of PvP mayhem. As for this listing, we've reached out to Electronic Arts for comment, and will let you know if/when we hear anything more on the subject.

