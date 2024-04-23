Diablo 4 dev is sending 666 buckets of literal bugs to "meat their maker" at a charity for hungry birds

On behalf of Duriel the Maggot King, Diablo 4 developer Blizzard is donating 30 million maggots to "birds undergoing treatment and rehabilitation" at a UK-based charity.

Blizzard announced the charity drive in a tweet on Monday, explaining that "for every 25 likes on this post we will donate 45,000 maggots to birds undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at Twiggywinkles UK," a specialist wildlife hospital, for this year's Earth Day. "Send millions of maggots to meat their maker," reads the announcement.

Duriel the Maggot King has enlisted you to help sacrifice his horde.For every 25 likes on this post we will donate 45,000 maggots to birds undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at @TiggywinklesUK.Send millions of maggots to meat their maker. pic.twitter.com/YYmwdaHIZ4April 22, 2024 See more

The rules of the event stipulated that, through April 22 at 11:59 PDT, Blizzard would donate a bucket of maggots, apparently around 45,000 per bucket, to Twiggywinkles, with the maximum donation being, naturally, 666 buckets. Well, people liked the ever-loving crap out of that post, and the charity quickly reached 500 thousand maggots, and then a million, and then three million, and so on until the maximum of 30 million maggots was reached just a few hours after kicking off.

Apparently, that's enough to feed the animals at Tiggywinkles for two whole years, which is pretty cool! And according to someone on Twitter who knows something about buying maggots for fishing, the little buggers don't come cheap. In a reply to Blizzard, the Twitter user said the cost would come out to roughly $1 per like, which at the time of writing would equal about $19 thousand dollars, although that could be factoring in likes that came in after the cutoff. "Can you put a price on the joy of eating maggots!?" Blizzard replied.

General grossness aside, this is a genuine good deed by Blizzard on Earth Day, and I'm just happy to hear all of the hungry little birds are being well-fed. It's almost enough to forgive Duriel for killing my Diablo 4 character so many times... almost.

