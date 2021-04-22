Call of Duty: Warzone teaser website shows off new map clip

A brand new Call of Duty: Warzone teaser website is showing off parts of the new map.

Right now, you can check out the new Call of Duty: Warzone teaser website, at rebirthfromtheashes.com. Once you load into the teaser website itself, you can type in certain codes to receive teaser images for brand new points of interest that will feature on the new Warzone map when it goes live.

Helpfully, CharlieIntel has explained how to uncover a very brief gameplay trailer for the new map just below. It turns out that if you type "Oblivion" into the teaser website, you'll be taken to a globe, which you can use to pinpoint the location of Verdansk in eastern Europe. When you've clicked on the corresponding location of the map, you'll be taken to the brief teaser trailer just below, showcasing a new location and some mysterious new characters.

👀 Entering code OBLIVION on the Rebirth teaser site gives this preview of the new Warzone map trailer! pic.twitter.com/HRzkvfLThxApril 22, 2021 See more

Right now, not a lot is known about the forthcoming new map for Call of Duty: Warzone. Just yesterday at approximately 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, a special 'The Destruction of Verdansk' playlist was introduced, where players could partake in a unique countdown event. At the conclusion of the limited game mode, a nuclear bomb fired on the Verdansk map, officially spelling the destruction of the map that's been around since Warzone launched in early 2020.

Warzone players are now eagerly awaiting for the new map to launch. A special night-based version of the Rebirth Island map is now available for players to experience until the new map launches, and as you can see below, players on the Rebirth Island map can even see the nuclear bomb's detonation blast from certain points on the island.

It unfortunately hasn't been smooth sailing for everyone trying to get into the Verdansk event. Server queues and errors were widespread yesterday as the event kicked off, with many players reporting queues of well over 20 minutes. Here's hoping the servers are stabilized by the time the Warzone event concludes later today on April 22.

