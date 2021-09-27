Call of Duty: Warzone player killed by being physically hit by a grenade

A Call of Duty: Warzone player got an incredibly rare kill entirely by accident.

Just below, you can check out a clip which emerged on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit over the past weekend. In the clip, the player in question chases down an enemy opponent in the Storage Town area of Verdansk 84, unloading plenty of bullets into them and forcing them to retreat to safety. Then things get really odd, as the player manages to kill the opponent through the impact of a thrown grenade, not the grenade's explosion.

This is a strange occurrence, and a really rare feat to accidentally pull off within Call of Duty: Warzone. Warzone grenades deal out one point of HP damage if they ever come into contact with an enemy player before exploding, and that's what this player has actually been killed by, rather than the ensuing explosion.

It's one hell of a trick to pull off by accident. The comments section underneath the original post on the Warzone subreddit are a mix of some players in disbelief, and some exclaiming that they've actually managed to complete this feat once before. Someone even claims to have won a match of Warzone by hitting a player in the face with a grenade.

It actually makes quite a nice change to see an incredible Warzone play that doesn't revolve around a glitch or cheat. Previously, we've seen players using the Red Doors to turn invisible and temporarily become cheaters, while we've also seen players utilizing choppers to send Loadout Drops spiralling into the sea surrounding Rebirth Island.