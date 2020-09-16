Call of Duty: Warzone mobile hinted at by new Activision job listing

An Activision job listing suggests Infinity Ward's free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone is headed to mobile devices.

The now deleted vacancy (as spotted by Charlie Intel) was for an Executive Producer in a “new mobile FPS in the Call of Duty Franchise", referred to in the job description as "WZM" (a.k.a. Warzone Mobile).

If that wasn't explicit enough, the role criteria states that the producer would "harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation" and "serve as primary point of contact on Warzone Mobile leadership team for clarity and decisions on user-facing features, UX and overall quality".

Of course, Call of Duty: Mobile is already a title that exists right now, developed by Tencent and featuring its own battle royale mode based on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode.

It's thus unclear whether Call of Duty: Warzone mobile would be a new add-on feature to that existing game, or its own separate experience. We also don't know who's developing the title, but it's unlikely to be Infinity Ward, which is likely already starting pre-production on its next mainline title in the FPS series.

We'll let you know if and when we hear anything more about Call of Duty: Warzone mobile in the future, so be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for news.

