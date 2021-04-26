Call of Duty: Warzone map cheater gets caught out in the best possible way

A Call of Duty: Warzone cheater got caught out while using a particular map exploit.

Just below, you can see a clip in which a player hides out underneath the new Verdansk 84 map, dropping through the map itself to shoot players from below. However, they aren't immune to the encroaching gas, which catches the cheater out when they get themselves stuck in a cavern underneath the map. They can only succumb to the damage, taking themselves out in an epic display of hubris.

Underneath the original post on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit, the comments are full of people sounding off about how satisfying the clip is to watch. Warzone has had its fair share of cheaters after all, with developer Raven Software having banned nearly 500,000 players of as late April 2021, so it's a relief to see a cheater getting their just desserts.

This new map trick is something that's been plaguing the Verdansk 84 map since it launched last week. It turns out that there are very specific locations on the map where players can drop through the floor, only to be put on a separate floor underneath the map, where they can shoot up at surviving players without any penalization, which is a pretty frustrating bug to encounter.

Still, Warzone Season 3 is the biggest content drop Warzone has received perhaps since launch last year. The latest seasonal event introduced an overhauled map with a litany of brand new locations to explore, and a new battle pass with Operators, weapons, challenges, and more. Additionally, Raven Software has confirmed that a full PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade for Warzone is on the way, so there's that to long forward to in the not-too-distant future.