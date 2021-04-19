Call of Duty: Warzone invincibility glitch means Most Wanted contracts are out for now

Call of Duty: Warzone has disabled its Most Wanted contract after players discovered it could be exploited to become invulnerable for the rest of the match.

By design, Most Wanted contracts allow players to put a huge bounty on their head and mark themselves; if they manage to survive the onslaught from enemy teams, the rest of their own team will be instantly revived. It is not supposed to let you live through a dozen grenades, point-blank shotgun blasts to the back of the head, and finishing moves. This video shows one team's futile efforts to finish off a player who seems to be benefitting from the glitch (content warning for some bad language on the part of the understandably frustrated team).

Warzone developer Raven Software shared an update from its public bug-tracking Trello board where it acknowledged the issue, and said it had disabled Most Wanted contracts from appearing in Verdansk while it works on a more permanent fix. Warzone has struggled with glitches that make players too hardy before - especially with the perennial threat of the Call of Duty Warzone stim glitch - but it's rare for issues like this to make players literally invincible.

🛠️ We've updated #Warzone to no longer include the Most Wanted Contract in the Verdansk BR Playlist. This contract was linked to players entering an invincible state.https://t.co/QFUl3ObBooApril 16, 2021 See more

Thankfully, stopping the issue from ruining matches was as simple as taking out that type of contract. But Most Wanted is a pretty dramatic and cool contract - it even lets you revive teammates in mid-air - so hopefully Raven can drop a fixed version back into the game soon.

