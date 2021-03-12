Call of Duty: Warzone hackers appear to be ending matches early

It looks like there's may be a new Call of Duty: Warzone hack that lets the hacker in question end a match early.

As our friends at PC Gamer spotted, Twitch streamer BisaG10 recently shared a clip of a Call of Duty: Warzone match that prematurely ends when there are still 18 players left. Oddly enough, there's a killcam final screen that you'd usually get when a Warzone Victory happens, complete with a slow-motion snipe snot from another player (possibly the hacker in question). BisaG10 is given first place, which is even more bizarre. One of the players in the post-game chat incredulously asks, "Did he just get a nuke?" referring to the game-ending nukes players could unleash in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare matches.

The clip was shared on ModernWarzone's Twitter account, and another user replied with the exact same situation - except there were more than three times the amount of players in their match when it ended. The other Warzone player who encountered an early ending match was also given a first place finish, so even if this is a hack, it doesn't seem to rob other players of first place.

This could still just be a bug, but it's certainly a bizarre one as it doesn't seem to be tied to player count or ring progression. It's equally possible that hackers are rage quitting and have figured out a way to guarantee a first place finish for themselves and/or the rest of the lobby. I'd still be pissed to get booted from a match, but a first place finish is a rarity for me, so I'm not sure how I'd feel if this happened while I was playing Warzone.

Just this February, several high-profile Call of Duty: Warzone players quit over cheating and hacking . We'll keep you updated on whether or not this is a glitch or a new hack.

