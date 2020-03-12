Call of Duty Warzone guide: everything you need to help you win

With so much going on a Call of Duty Warzone guide will be invaluable for COD's stand alone battle royale. With interesting new systems like the gulag, or even the fact you start with a gun, there's a lot to understand and get used to.

So this Call of Duty Warzone guide will ease you into the 150 player action and breakdown all the new features and things to get used to. When you're ready soldier.

How to download Call of Duty Warzone

Chances are you've got Modern Warfare already installed and updated, which will give you access to Warzone as an option. If not you're probably wondering how to get a Call of Duty Warzone download. That link will explain all and, internet speeds allowing, have you playing in no time.

Call of Duty Warzone tips

Consider these Call of Duty Warzone tips your most basic starting point. There's a broad overview here that covers those first shooty baby steps. It's especially useful if you've yet to visit the gulag, or never even seen a Buy Station. Begin here before you do anything else.

Call of Duty Warzone map

Knowing where to land on the Call of Duty Warzone map can make a huge difference to your entire game. While you start with a pistol, lessening the desperate scramble for a starter weapon, being able to balance the quality of loot with the amount of people landing there, and make all the difference. So check the map, make good choices and best of luck.

How to get the free Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack

If you're playing Warzone on PS4 and have a PS Plus subscription then you'll want to grab the free Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack. It's a bundle of cosmetic items including operators, skins, a weapon blueprint, some XP boosts, watch and more. As we said it's free so if you're playing there's almost no reason to grabbing it.

Is Call of Duty Warzone down?

Obviously if you're asking the question 'is Call of Duty Warzone down?' it probably is. However, why is it down? What's going on? And when will it be back? If we know we'll tell you about it here.

Call of Duty Warzone Error codes explained

While it's been running okay so far, expect a few Call of Duty Warzone Error codes in the coming months. Whether via updates or changes, something is likely to go wrong at some point. If it does check here for all the error codes in case there's an easy fix to try.

How to set up Call of Duty Warzone crossplay

If you're looking to play with friends on other platforms then you'll need to set up Call of Duty Warzone crossplay. The good news is that it's super easy and this guide will explain the few simple steps you need to follow to have the right kind of cross platform war.

Call of Duty Warzone missions

Call of Duty Warzone missions are basically a range of challenges you can complete to earn more XP and loot. That includes things like calling cards, sprays, emblems, and stickers. For a full breakdown of what to do and how it all works, this is where to start.

The Call of Duty Warzone gulag explained

The Call of Duty Warzone gulag is the big new thing for battle royales to take note of. The first time you die you get a second chance via this prison pit fight. After your first death you'll appear in the gulag queued up for a 1v12 fight that, if you win, gives you a second chance and will drop you back in the game.

What are Call of Duty Warzone contracts?

Another new trick COD's bring are Call of Duty Warzone contracts. These are basically in game challenges you can take on for more loot, cash or a chance to see the next circle. Here we've got a full explainer of what's involved and what you have to do.