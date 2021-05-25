Call of Duty Warzone glitch sees characters get stuck in helicopter blades

A player in Call of Duty: Warzone came across a glitch that saw the John McClane operator welcomed to a rather painful-looking party.

Posted to Reddit by xDCx00seven, the clip shows 2 players boarding a helicopter during a match in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, instead of getting inside of the helicopter, the other player is caught on the blades of the chopper.

Usually, players caught in this predicament might explode in a cloud of red mist, but in this instance, the John McClane avatar is spun around by the blades. Just look at him waving those arms about like he's in the middle of a mid-air rave of sorts.

Don't be expecting to hear the sound of those blades slapping against John McClane or the laughter from the team. Instead, we're treated to the in-game soundtrack of Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Right Around. Yes, really.

Due to the video getting a fair deal of attention on Reddit, xDCx00seven treated everyone to part 2 of the clip, and it certainly looked like John McClane overworked himself. Rather than appearing excitable, he now looks exhausted, trying to muster up any bit of energy to wave his arms about as the helicopter wobbles him awake from a lingering nap.

Call of Duty: Warzone has just seen Rambo join the Battle Royale as well as John McClane from Die Hard. Additionally, the Nakatomi Plaza location from Die Hard is available in the game's world for a limited time. There's more to come as well, with the '80s Action Heroes event said to be running through June 18.

Warzone Season 4 | Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault | Warzone Survival Camps New Warzone map | Warzone Adler Intel contracts | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone Patch notes | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts | Best Warzone M16 loadouts