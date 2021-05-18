Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza is coming to Call of Duty Warzone for a limited time

Call of Duty Warzone will get a special appearance from Nakatomi Plaza later this week.

The massive skyscraper, which served as the main location of the original Die Hard movie, will uproot itself from the Los Angeles skyline and take a trip to Verdansk starting on May 20 as part of the Call of Duty Presents '80s Action Heroes event. Activision revealed that the plaza will temporarily take the place of the Broadcast Tower and its surrounding blocks, and it will feature five explorable floors recreated from the film for you and your team to fight through.

On top of being a cool new way to explore one of the best action movies of all time, Nakatomi Plaza will also be packed with lucrative optional missions for both Battle Royale and Plunder modes: collect keys to crack the Nakatomi vault, explore the tower for supply boxes, interrupt a rapidly deteriorating arms deal, or even disarm some C4 on the roof. Hopefully it goes better for you than it did for John McClane.

Speaking of whom, the loose cannon New York cop with both the best and worst luck in the world will be available as his own skin through the Die Hard Operator Bundle. It also includes a Finishing Move, three Legendary Weapon Blueprints, and some more goodies. As previously teased , you'll also be able to pick up a Rambo bundle (and explore some new survival camps and a CIA Outpost point of interest, if you can tear yourself away from Nakatomi Plaza).

Even more guns, modes, and killstreaks are headed to the game as part of the '80s Action Heroes event. It's set to run through June 18, so you'll have plenty of time to come up with quippy one-liners for your death comms.

