Call of Duty: Warzone adds new Contracts, Modes, and in-match events for Modern Warfare season 4

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone update has finally arrived as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4, and brings with it a host of changes to the battlegrounds of Verdansk.

As outlined in the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes, developer Infinity Ward is introducing in-match events into its free-to-play battle royale, made up of three different types; Jailbreak, Fire Sale, and Supply Choppers.

Jailbreak releases all deceased players back into the match, Fire Sale temporarily discounts item prices at Buy Stations (and makes bringing a player back completely free), while Supply Choppers brings a "non-lethal but heavily armoured chopper" to Verdansk, one that drops high quality loot when destroyed.

A new Contract, Contraband, has also been rolled out as part of the Warzone Season 4 update, which tasks players with depositing a briefcase at a designated exfil location for a chance to win a permanent Blueprint reward.

Lastly, Warzone Rumble Mode is a new Playlist addition where two teams of 50 players battle it out across Verdansk with "custom loadouts, vehicles, and quick respawns", likely to be popular as a quick break from the more intense, survival-focused firefights of Warzone's core battle royale modes.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is out now across PC, PS4, and Xbox One, so be sure to start downloading it right away to check out all the new features for yourself.