Modern Warfare 725: best builds, loadouts, and more to take advantage of the shotgun

If you've experienced the wrath of the Modern Warfare 725 shotgun, you'll know just how overpowered it is in multiplayer. Online Call of Duty: Modern Warfare matches usually have at least half the players running round with the M4A1 assault rifle running the Overkill perk with the 725 shotgun, and you know what they say... if you can't beat 'em, join 'em! We've got all of the best Modern Warfare 725 builds right here, so you can run amok and decimate the enemies until the inevitable Modern Warfare 725 nerf.
Modern Warfare 725 build: Overkill
First up is the Overkill build, which you can use to run another weapon of your choice – we'd seriously recommend the best Modern Warfare M4A1 builds – alongside the 725 shotgun. Of course, you'll need to run Overkill in your first perk slot, then here is our recommendation for the 725 build, provided you cater your M4 to be long range:
Barrel: Sawed-off Barrel
Laser: 5mW Laser
Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
Guard: FORGE TAC Steady Grip
Modern Warfare 725 build: Long range
Take a look at the clip above. Yes, that's with the 725 shotgun. Using slug rounds means that as long as you can adjust your aim for the sharp bullet drop, you can essentially use it as a sniper. It's not particularly practical because who wants to spend ages setting up each shot, but if you want to give it a go, here's our recommended build:
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Tempus 32" Competition
Optic: Brownlee 32mm Scope
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
Ammunition: Slug Rounds
Modern Warfare 725 build: Run n gun
If you want to use the 725 in its intended fashion – running around like a madman, blasting people in the face – then it's utterly brilliant at that too. With this build, you can storm buildings and one-shot enemies like never before.
Barrel: Sawed-off Barrel
Optic: Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex
Stock: Sawed-off Stock
Guard: FORGE TAC Steady Grip
Perk: Sleight of Hand
