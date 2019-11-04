Modern Warfare 725: best builds, loadouts, and more to take advantage of the shotgun

If you've experienced the wrath of the Modern Warfare 725 shotgun, you'll know just how overpowered it is in multiplayer. Online Call of Duty: Modern Warfare matches usually have at least half the players running round with the M4A1 assault rifle running the Overkill perk with the 725 shotgun, and you know what they say... if you can't beat 'em, join 'em! We've got all of the best Modern Warfare 725 builds right here, so you can run amok and decimate the enemies until the inevitable Modern Warfare 725 nerf.

Modern Warfare 725 build: Overkill

First up is the Overkill build, which you can use to run another weapon of your choice – we'd seriously recommend the best Modern Warfare M4A1 builds – alongside the 725 shotgun. Of course, you'll need to run Overkill in your first perk slot, then here is our recommendation for the 725 build, provided you cater your M4 to be long range:

Barrel: Sawed-off Barrel

Laser: 5mW Laser

Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Guard: FORGE TAC Steady Grip

Modern Warfare 725 build: Long range

Take a look at the clip above. Yes, that's with the 725 shotgun. Using slug rounds means that as long as you can adjust your aim for the sharp bullet drop, you can essentially use it as a sniper. It's not particularly practical because who wants to spend ages setting up each shot, but if you want to give it a go, here's our recommended build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 32" Competition

Optic: Brownlee 32mm Scope

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: Slug Rounds

Modern Warfare 725 build: Run n gun

If you want to use the 725 in its intended fashion – running around like a madman, blasting people in the face – then it's utterly brilliant at that too. With this build, you can storm buildings and one-shot enemies like never before.

Barrel: Sawed-off Barrel

Optic: Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Stock: Sawed-off Stock

Guard: FORGE TAC Steady Grip

Perk: Sleight of Hand



