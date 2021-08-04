Call of Duty 2021 heading to new-gen and current-gen consoles

The next Call of Duty game will be released on both current and next-gen consoles and will feature “a setting that fans know and love” says Activision.

As detailed in the company’s second-quarter earnings call (via VGC ), Activision president Daniel Alegre said that: “Our teams remain hard at work on the next new premium Call of Duty release, planned for the fourth quarter” and that the team is working hard to launch "a great seamless experience for both current and next-gen console players."

He also revealed that the next game will be “from a setting that our fans know and love” and that he believes the next release will be “incredibly well received.” The next game to be released in the Call of Duty series is currently being developed by Sledgehammer Games and is set to release during Q4 2021 so sometime between October and the end of December 2021.

There have been rumors that Call of Duty's 2021 release will be called Call of Duty: Vanguard and it will be themed around World War II. This seems to ring more and more true as Call of Duty Warzone fans seem to have uncovered a hint towards this in key art promoting Call of Duty Warzone Season 5, as noted in our Call of Duty: Vanguard tease story.

In the promotional image, we can see a new operator sitting in front of a wall of messages in Japanese which one fan decided to decode through Google translate and discovered that one particular line reads: “Vanguard is coming.” A pretty clear teaser for what’s to come.

Warzone Season 5 | Warzone Red Doors | Warzone Special Weapons | Warzone Assault Rifle Golf | New Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone Patch notes | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Best Warzone MG82 loadouts | Best Warzone C58 loadout