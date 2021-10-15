Black Friday Xbox headset deals 2021 - what we can expect in November

Black Friday Xbox headset deals are almost with us, and there's a bigger choice than ever before for users of Microsoft's consoles. And I say consoles, plural; thanks to some excellent backward and forward compatibility of hardware that the Xbox consoles enjoy, there have literally never been so many Xbox headsets that can be picked up on either console generation.

As part of the wider Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, the Black Friday Xbox headset deals join the Black Friday Xbox controller deals in being some of the most sought-after peripheral offers of the sales season. If you've been waiting for some time to pass after the Series X's release to see how the headset market in particular looks, then you've played it well as there's going to be a great menu on offer this year.

The market of headsets to accompany the new consoles has filled out massively over the last year with the likes of Razer, Turtle Beach, Corsair, and Microsoft releasing new headsets across the price spectrum. Add this to the fact these models almost all work with Xbox One, and the fact that a lot of Xbox One models will work with Xbox Series X consoles, no set will leave you left behind and out of the loop.

So, whether you've been lucky enough to bag a new console or if you've been looking to upgrade your audio set up so that you're well catered for when you do get an Xbox Series X or S, then you'll have something from across the price spectrum to choose from in the Black Friday Xbox headset deals. We're likely to see some lowest-ever prices on some of the biggest and best models, and from the newest releases to those ever so slightly older - but still excellent - ones too.

But remember, the deals will spread far and wide, with some of the best coming in the Black Friday PS5 & Xbox Series X TV deals. As for a bird's eye view of everything headset related, you can also prepare for the Black Friday gaming headset deals with our guide.

When will the Black Friday Xbox headset deals start? Mark your calendars for Friday, November 26. This is the big day itself, and it's over these 24 hours that we expect the best deals to actually occur. However, there are always price cuts going across gaming and Xbox headsets and you can bet your bottom dollar that the deals will start coming thick and fast from now on with increasingly strong ones appearing from late October. So, be prepared now, and you may actually get a great deal in advance of the rush.

With this year's sales rush being the first proper price-cut season, some of our absolute favourites could be coming down to record lows this year. The Corsair HS75 XB Wireless is the perfect example. The lowest price it's seen is $128 this year, which isn't much off its $150 list price, so we think that'll be beaten this winter. The Razer Kaira Pro has seen decent discounts as well but could be a great contender for a $150 headset dipping below the three-figure mark next month.

And while it could be a record-breaking sales season for these newer models that have come out since the Xbox Series X's launch, remember that this means that older models that were previously only for Xbox One, are now potentially more tempting, especially if you're looking for mega bang-to-buck value. Headsets that originally came out for the last-gen console like the wireless Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One and SteelSeries Arctis 9X, and wired models like the Corsair HS65 or EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 300, are going to be attractive options and could see very low prices indeed this winter.

This is literally the best time of year to invest in one of the best Xbox Series X headsets or Xbox Series X wireless headsets, or, still, one of the best Xbox One headsets.

(Image credit: Razer)

Today's best deals

Headsets are regularly on offer so it's worth getting your eye in right now. For one, the latest prices on some of the best audio givers will give you a great reference point. Secondly, there might even be a deal running right now that will tempt you to commit - and avoid the rush of the next couple of months.

