Black Friday PS5 headset deals 2021: everything we expect to see

If you're looking to treat your new console to some upgraded audio, this year's Black Friday PS5 headset deals are primed to offer some excellent discounts. We're expecting to see savings spread across the price range this year, so whether you're spending $30 or $300, there's going to be plenty on offer.

That wasn't always the case though. Last year's surge in gaming interest, and of course the rocky PS5 launch itself, meant that we didn't see too many blockbuster discounts on the best PS5 headsets out there. Big names like SteelSeries and Astro were a little quiet last November, with their best gaming headsets absent from proceedings.

We're expecting some better offers in 2021, not least because many of the headsets released to coincide with the PS5's launch will have spent a year on the market by then. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 and SteelSeries Arctis 7P were still young when last year's Black Friday PS5 headset deals landed, for example (as was the official PS5 Pulse 3D headset), but low stock levels made even finding one on the shelves impossible.

With more competition and lower prices breaking into the PS5 space, then, it's likely that we'll see more offers come November.

We're showing you everything you can expect from Black Friday PS5 headset deals in 2021 right here, including the best retailers to visit and our predictions for the best discounts.

When will Black Friday PS5 headset deals start? Black Friday PS5 headset deals will likely start properly the week before the main event. Last year we saw retailers offering early Black Friday deals well ahead of the November weekend, with the global pandemic's surge in online retail landing offers as early as October. We expect a similar situation in 2021, following from the success of last year's elongated sales period. However, it's crucial to remember that even last year the best deals were kept back for the main event, with bigger discounts kicking off from the start of Thanksgiving week. While Black Friday officially lands on November 26 this year, we'd recommend keeping a close eye out for record low prices from Monday November 22 as a result.

Black Friday PS5 headset deals: what to expect

In general, this year's Black Friday PS5 headset deals will offer up discounts on a far wider range of products and many more devices specifically built with the next-generation console in mind. That's because many of the cups that were released alongside the new console have now had a whole year on the shelves. Not only are they older and ready for some of their first discounts, but competition is creeping up on them with lower price tags and more features.

That means we're looking to some of the best PS5 gaming headsets for the most lucrative offers in 2021. These top-of-the-range devices don't see too many discounts in the US. However, early UK discounts often act as an indicator that bigger things will occur later on across the pond.

The Astro A50 looks primed to take a significant price drop in November, for example. Even though there were no discounts on this particular model in the US last November, and haven't been throughout the course of 2021 so far, there is wiggle room. Last year, the PS4 / PS5 model dropped to £199.99 in the UK, down from that £299 RRP. That means there's space for the A50 to breathe a little, especially considering headsets like the Arctis 7P might offer a few savings as well.

Like the A50, SteelSeries' PS5-oriented set of cups didn't drop a single cent in last year's offers. However, in the UK we've already seen those costs start to waver a little, falling down to £133 from the £159 RRP a couple of times throughout the year. Again, there's been no such luck in the US, but if those numbers can wobble across the pond, it's likely there's something in store for State-side gamers come November.

If you're looking for more of a sure bet, we'd point you towards the SteelSeries Arctis 7. It's a very similar set of cups, but loses a few bells and whistles to keep the price tag low. What's more, we've seen it dropping down to $129.99 (usually $149.99) in previous Black Friday sales, and considering it's ageing on a little, we're expecting to see an improvement on 2018's $99.99 offer as well.

Then there's the classic Pulse 3D headset. We're betting on the official Sony headphones taking their first real discount in the US over 2021's Black Friday PS5 headset deals. So far retailers have been stubborn with their $99 MSRP, though UK deal-hunters have been rewarded with a £10 discount down to £78 so far in 2021 and plenty of bundle deals with other accessories and games.

If you can't wait until November to start your deal-hunting engines, you'll be happy to know that many PS5 gaming headsets take significant discounts throughout the year as well. While you may not be getting the absolute best price of the year, those who need a new set of cups now can still find excellent value in the offers below.

