Jessica Biel will star in The Tall Man , a new thriller from French production house SND.

Biel will play a woman on a mission to track down her child's kidnapper, under the direction of French helmer Pascal Laugier, who has also penned the script.

Laugier has described the film, slightly bafflingly, as "a kind of Panic Room , outside."

The Tall Man will be produced by Clement Miserez and Steven Schneider.

Excited to see Biel in action?