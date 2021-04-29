Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier drops tomorrow

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be released on Disney Plus tomorrow, April 30, and it certainly looks like something worth checking out based on the trailer.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier concluded last week, but if you're already missing Sam, Bucky, and the gang, this behind-the-scenes doc should help with that loss. Assembled is a relatively new Disney Plus series focusing on how the Marvel series are made - we got a WandaVision one last month after the series concluded, and we'll get a Loki one when that series ends, as well.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is a far more grounded series than WandaVision in both its concept and its execution. It's also timely given the cultural conversations around several refugee crises and the Black Lives Matter movement. "With Sam picking up the shield, there's a lot of trepidation. It's surprising how timely this series is. It's been an emotional experience," says Mackie in the trailer. And Sebastian Stan feels the same way, saying, "There's all kinds of actually complex issues dealt in this that are very applicable to the times that we're in."

It'll be great to see more behind-the-scenes footage showing off how that epic opening scene in episode 1 was made and how the team shot in multiple locations and seamlessly weaved together footage. But if we're being honest, most of us are going to tune in to see more of Mackie and Stan's friendship, which is already well-documented on social media (see this TikTok for proof).

Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier airs tomorrow, April 30 on Disney Plus.

