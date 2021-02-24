Loki release date announced by Disney Plus

Loki finally has a release date. The new Marvel show, which will form part of Marvel Phase 4, will debut on Disney Plus on June 11.

The series was originally expected in May 2021, as announced at Disney's investors' call back in December. The delay, though, comes as no surprise considering post-production is taking place during a pandemic when lockdown measures are still in place in various countries around the world.

Loki will see Tom Hiddleston return as the God of Mischief, having last appeared in Avengers: Endgame. How did the anti-hero survive the events of Avengers: Infinity War, you ask? Well, this version of Loki actually comes from an alternative timeline, as seen in Endgame, and will follow him as he battles with the TVA, better known as the Time Variance Authority.

The upcoming show will be Marvel's third Disney Plus series following WandaVision, which ends in March, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which starts on March 19 and will last six weeks. That means we'll have a mini-Marvel break for the entirety of May, which could be just the right amount of time for a superhero breather.

In the newest issue of SFX Magazine, we spoke to the team behind Falcon, who promised the next step in Phase 4 will something very different. "There's no hiding from the fact that four billion people in the MCU disappeared for five years, and then came back. And our show picks up from there and directly talks about what the world feels like to be in flux and dealing with one global issue," showrunner Malcolm Spellman said. Read the interview here.

For more on Loki, be sure to check out the latest trailer here.