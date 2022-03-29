Andrew Garfield passes on Amazing Spider-Man 3 questions because no one will believe him anyway

"No one's going to believe anything I say ever again. That's my problem."

Andrew Garfield says it's not worth answering questions on possibility of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 because he reckons no one will believe a word he says regardless.

Let's back up a sec, because Garfield just might be onto something here. Remember all the times he vehemently denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home? In case you don't, there are several compilation videos consisting entirely of Garfield saying he definitely isn't in the latest Spider-Man flick.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead.

Of course, as anyone who's seen the new movie knows, Garfield was lying his spidey pants off. To much fanfare, both he and OG cinematic Spider-Man Tobey Maguire appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and for that reason Garfield suspects anything he says about a future project isn't likely to be trusted. "No update from me," he told The Hollywood Reporter (via IGN) in response to a question about The Amazing Spider-Man 3. "No one's going to believe anything I say ever again. That's my problem."

In any case, fans are united in their desperate pleas to see Garfield get his own Spider-Man movie again. Even current Peter Parker actor Tom Holland said last month that he'd "love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3." For his part, Garfield has said in the past that he's "definitely open" to reprising the role, though he subsequently said there are currently "no plans" for such a thing.

While we fantasize about The Amazing Spider-Man 3, watch the latest trailer for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven series, starring Garfield himself. Also be sure to check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.

