Spider-Man fans all want one film next after No Way Home and it's [SPOILER]

The dust is only beginning to settle on Spider-Man: No Way Home and its epic opening weekend, but the conversations surrounding the multiverse threequel have just started.

While there have been plenty of points of interest for fans to discuss and dissect already, there appears to be one unifying request that has united the Spidey community: a long-overdue sequel for a certain character.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow.

Yes, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back previous webheads Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in major supporting roles. Garfield, in particular, was a delight to have swinging around the place again. So much so, in fact, that Marvel fans want Amazing Spider-Man 3, pronto.

"I would do anything for the Amazing Spider-Man 3! More Andrew Garfield, please," said one fan on Twitter. "It’s time to give Andrew Garfield the long overdue Amazing Spider-Man 3 film that he deserves," said another.

Amazing Spider-Man 3 was, at one time, in the works – but shelved after the first two Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Garfield were coolly received by critics and audiences alike. There now appears to be renewed interest, however, off the back of Garfield’s return.

"The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is about to become the next Snyder Cut," journalist Matt Ramos said.

Some want to go further. "Genuinely ONLY wanted Spider-Man 4 after No Way Home," one Twitter user said. "Now I want Spider-Man 4 directed by Sam Raimi AND The Amazing Spider-Man 3."

Other Spider-Man fans are already drawing up big plans for Garfield’s wallcrawler: "Give Andrew Garfield a second chance. Leave Tom Holland in the MCU. Put Venom, Morbius and Kraven in the SMU along with Andrew as Spider-Man. Please."

Even those who weren’t keen on the original Amazing Spider-Man movies are all-in on the idea: "As someone who didn't like the first two back in their day, I want an Amazing Spider-Man 3," one No Way Home viewer said. "I suspect a lot of people who aren't familiar with Andrew Garfield's Peter are going to fall in love with him."

Now all that’s left for us to do is manifest and form a prayer circle. While we do that, be sure to check out our Spider-Man: No Way Home ending explained guide, a look at how to watch the Spider-Man movies in order, and all of the major Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter eggs we’ve discovered so far.