Andrew Garfield is "definitely open" to returning as Spider-Man

After months of speculation and denials, Andrew Garfield returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home – and that might not be the end for The Amazing Spider-Man actor’s take on Peter Parker.

In a new interview with Variety, Garfield was keen to stress that he would be up for another appearance if the Spider-stars aligned.

"I mean, yes, [I would] definitely [be] open to something if it felt right," Garfield said.

Expanding on that answer, Garfield described the character as "a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that."

Garfield added, "If there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

While that’s far from definitive, it’s likely going to stoke the fires of that those involved in a campaign to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 a reality.

But it might have to be a great idea to tempt him back. On the initial No Way Home pitch from producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and director Jon Watts, Garfield said, "It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting."

In a prior interview, MJ actor Zendaya revealed how much the trio of Spider-Man actors Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire bonded on-set: "It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit."

It remains to be seen whether Garfield will slip on the suit once more.