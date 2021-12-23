Tom Holland and Zendaya break their silence on working with No Way Home’s secret actors

The secret is out. Spider-Man: No Way Home is crammed with familiar faces, from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus to… well, we won’t spoil that just yet.

Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, though, have finally opened up about working with the movie’s many, many worst-kept secrets.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow. If you haven’t seen the movie, look away now!

In an all-encompassing interview with Marvel’s official site, Holland and Zendaya sounded off on their time on-set with Charlie Cox, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

On appearing alongside Maguire, Holland said, "He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome."

In a similarly emotional beat, Zendaya revealed that the trio of Holland, Maguire, and Garfield all bonded over their Spider-Man experience.

"It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit," the MJ actor said.

Holland also said he had "so much fun working with [Charlie Cox]" and called Alfred Molina "one of the funniest people I’ve ever met." He even singled out Willem Dafoe’s performance for praise.

"I've never worked with an actor who was able to give a director so many options," Holland said, while Zendaya added that he "scared the hell out of us" in some scenes.

There, doesn’t that feel better? After months of denials and bottling things up, Tom Holland and Zendaya were finally able to cut loose – until the next movie, that is.

For more on one of the MCU’s biggest-ever movies, check out our guides to the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending and No Way Home Easter eggs.