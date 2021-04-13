Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn could be joining Fortnite

Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy could be be joining Fortnite ’s ever-expanding cast of characters in a future update, according to dataminers.

Aloy is reportedly going to take some time out of her busy schedule of fighting robot dinosaurs to take part in a few rounds of battle royale action in Fortnite. The leak was first posted on Twitter by ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks , who is a well-known. This post was later corroborated by another leaker, HyperX , on Twitter, who also stated that Aloy will have her own Limited Time Mode to celebrate her arrival.

Strings from the new LeadAlloy LTM:"Team Up! Aloy & Lara"- "Use loot from wildlife and technology to upgrade your weapons"- "All Weapons can upgrade to legendary quality"- "Keep an eye out for wildlife, you never know what might be lurking in the bushes"April 13, 2021 See more

This info has been dug up by dataminers who have been drilling down into the latest Fortnite update for clues hidden in the code. We’re still a little light on details at this time, but we do have some clues about what you’ll be doing in Aloy’s Limited Time Mode. The tweet by ShiinaBR makes reference to looting from wildlife and technology to upgrade your weapons. It also recommends that you "Keep an eye out for wildlife, you never know what might be lurking in the bushes" which heavily suggests that some of Aloy’s giant robot dinosaur friends have snuck onto the Battle Bus too.

Aloy will be joining an illustrious crowd when she makes her Fortnite debut. The world’s most popular game has seen everyone from Thanos and Deadpool to John Wick and Predator. Last month we even had Lara Croft diving into the fray , and she brought the entirety of Croft manor along with her.

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the PS4’s best exclusive titles last generation, and we’re expecting the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West , to launch on PS5 later this year. The gameplay we’ve seen so far looks stunning, with underwater temples and lush forests to explore and a whole new batch of robotic creatures to hunt and fight.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite Season 6 | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons