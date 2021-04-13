Activision shares a Call of Duty: Warzone cheating update as permabans near 500,000

Activision has released an update on its Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat progress, detailing how many permabans have been issued and how the team roots out cheaters.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, over 475,000 players have been permanently banned from Call of Duty: Warzone. The latest ban wave, which crashed onto Verdansk's shores on April 12, was the seventh large-scale ban since this February alone. Activision states that its security and enforcement teams issue bans daily "to individual offenses or repeat offenders."

Activision is also cracking down on cheat providers and resellers, or people who create accounts, farm them, and sell them at a premium. The developer has banned 45,000 "fraudulent, black market accounts used by repeat offenders" and is making sure those cheaters won't be able to move to alternate accounts. Activision even issues hardware bands against repeat "or serial" cheaters.

Here are the ways Activision is ensuring Call of Duty: Warzone (and Black Ops Cold War ) cheaters get the boot:

Utilizing 2-factor authentication to make it harder to access new accounts simply to cheat

Ramping-up additional resources to support security and enforcement teams

Increased frequency of high-volume banwaves in addition to daily banning of repeat offending accounts

Improving regular communications and updates

Call of Duty: Warzone is a popular target for cheaters and exploiters, so it's nice to see Activision is working hard to make the game more fair. With Warzone season 3 around the corner, and big changes to Verdansk on the way, the less cheaters I have to drop in with, the better.

Hopefully there will be less cheaters around during Call of Duty: Warzone's triple-double weekend.

