What Two Point Campus cheats and trainers are there?

You might need some Two Point Campus cheats if you want to quickly run a highly successful campus but there aren't currently any in the game. While you might have expected Two Point Campus to have some Sims-style cheats for unlimited money or happiness, this is unfortunately not the case, much like the previous Two Point Hospital. However, unlike Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus has launched with its own sandbox mode that allows you to modify the game in different ways, giving you the chance to build a colossal campus with ease. You’ll find everything you need to know about Two Point Campus cheats below.

Two Point Campus cheats

(Image credit: Sega)

As we’ve mentioned, Two Point Campus does not have any proper in-game cheats or cheat codes, as far as we can tell. However, Two Point Campus could get third-party cheats through WeMod and Cheat Engine , which might include unlimited happiness, unlimited energy, and instant upgrading. Although these tools will only work with the PC version of the game on Steam. Check back here for any updates on third-party cheats and mods.

Two Point Campus Sandbox Mode

(Image credit: Sega)

If you’re trying to avoid third-party solutions, Two Point Campus does have a customizable sandbox mode outside of the main game that (kind of) lets you cheat by adding custom settings. To access this, start off on the main menu and then choose the ‘Sandbox’ option from the list. From there, you’ll need to choose a new Sandbox slot, then choose any of the 12 campuses, and lastly choose your mode. Your options are Standard, Creative, Challenge, and Custom.



Creative is the most cheat-like mode off the bat. You start with a lot of Two Point Campus money and Course Points, you can make money significantly easier, and everything is unlocked. This is for those who just want to make a delightful campus free from financial woes and is the closest in-game answer to an unlimited money cheat.

(Image credit: Sega)

For more direct control over your Two Point Campus experience, you’ll want to pick the Custom mode. This allows you to change a few extra settings to make things even easier. You can increase your starting money up to $2,000,000 and starting Kudosh in Two Point Campus up to 15,000. There’s also an adjustable income multiplier and you can change the campus’ temperature, your starting Two Point Campus course points, and whether or not you face inconveniences, such as Disasters and Invaders. Certain mechanics and challenges do go out the window of course - there's no need to look for Two Point Campus bookworms if you never need the rewards they off - but the obvious appeal here is a consequence-free college-creation engine to play with. Of course, you could even tighten all these constraints and make Two Point Campus much tougher.



The Custom options for Sandbox mode do feel like they’re missing a few things though. Things like happiness, hunger, and energy can’t be influenced so third-party cheats and trainers might be your only option if you really want to mess around with those mechanics.



To run a profitable college in the main game, you’ve got to do it properly, building your campus up with new students and buildings in each academic year. We have plenty of Two Point Campus tips that you can read through to help you get started with managing your universities and profiting off those undergraduates.