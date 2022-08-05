The best Two Point Campus upgrades and research projects are accessed via the Research Lab, and Research Hub device inside it. It provides means to upgrade your decorations, resources, constructions and more (as well as purely financial projects for money or Kudosh rewards). The best upgrades and projects to undertake in Two Point Campus are those you'll get the most use out of - because considering that research projects carry over between colleges, you need to think long-term. We'll lay out some of the best upgrades and research projects for you to undertake in Two Point Campus below, as well as the costs and benefits involved in researching upgrades.

Best upgrades to research in Two Point Campus

The best upgrades to research in Two Point Campus from the Research Hub are those you'll get the most use out of. Researching isn't too expensive, but it is incredibly time-consuming, so committing to a project means you should pick the best ones. Here's some key focuses you should get early on:

Lectern: Every course in Two Point Campus requires a Lecture Hall, and upgrading the Lectern improves all learning done within that Lecture Hall, improving the Two Point Campus student grades. It's a no-brainer to stop your students being no-brainers, and serves as a general upgrade to all learning done from that point on.

Research Hub: Actually upgrading the Hub itself makes it more efficient, decreasing the time needed for all research projects run through it from that point onwards. Get it early, and you'll thank yourself for it later.

Actually upgrading the Hub itself makes it more efficient, decreasing the time needed for all research projects run through it from that point onwards. Get it early, and you'll thank yourself for it later. Omni-Cure: Once you hit later campuses, injuries are incredibly common, and have a negative effect on student happiness - and thus everything else. Making your Medical Office more efficient at churning out painkillers and antidepressants is a big help here.

Once you hit later campuses, injuries are incredibly common, and have a negative effect on student happiness - and thus everything else. Making your Medical Office more efficient at churning out painkillers and antidepressants is a big help here. Training Pod: Improving your Staff skills is almost as important as researching new tech, but the Training Pod is slow - at least until you sink some time to researching better models. Once done, you'll be able to pump out new staff skills much more efficiently.

Improving your Staff skills is almost as important as researching new tech, but the Training Pod is slow - at least until you sink some time to researching better models. Once done, you'll be able to pump out new staff skills much more efficiently. Kudosh/Money projects: These are, to some extent, randomly generated and hard to predict, varying from campus to campus - but the principle is the same either way. If you've got nothing else to research and staff without any important work, put them here and make sure they're earning you something back.

Past that, you should focus on researching the courses and projects you run most often. If you're commonly teaching science, research upgrades to that course, for example. It's ensuring the biggest payback for your investment - like the Lectern, on a slightly smaller scale. Building your infrastructure and resources in tandem with increasing Two Point Campus course points is the key to victory.

How to research things in Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

Researching as a mechanic is broken into several steps, which we've laid out below for those who need a refresher.

First, build a Research Lab, a dedicated room for researching projects. The lab unlocks in the Mitton University level. Select a teacher and assign them to the Lab like you would with any other room. Teachers can have the research skill (represented by a microscope), which means they research more efficiently. Click on the Research Hub - the giant device in the room - and press "Start New Project". A list of possible projects to be researched will present themselves. Some projects are locked until you meet the right conditions, such as staff with certain skills or specific rooms. Select the project you want and pay the "Greenlight Fee" to have the assigned teacher begin research. There will be an estimated research time attached. When the project is done, you'll automatically be provided with the rewards and alerted.

The Greenlight Fee is usually very small, but the cost of Research is actually in staff wages. Because projects require a teacher constantly at work, it means you lose Two Point Campus money by having a professional looking through microscopes when they could be teaching courses or running private tuition. That doesn't mean that research isn't worth it, but the price is higher than you think - and that's before we get into upgrades.

How to upgrade in Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

Once you have an upgrade for your equipment researched, it isn't applied automatically. Click on the object you've researched an upgrade for - for example, the Lectern - and there'll be an icon of a gear with an upwards arrow next to it. Hovering the mouse over that will give you a price of upgrades, a staff requirement (nearly always a janitor with at least one level in Mechanics), and the time needed for that upgrade, which varies according to skill level of that staff member. Click on the upgrade button to commit yourself to the improvement.

Items that are upgraded are done so passively, and still allow the item to be used during that time - so the Omni-Cure can still be used while the janitor is upgrading it, for example. Items you buy always appear in an unenhanced state; nothing comes already upgraded. Also keep in mind that the Janitor will be busy while they tinker with it, so they can't pick up litter and maintain objects for Two Point Campus attractiveness.

How to speed up Two Point Campus research

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

Research in Two Point Campus can be agonisingly slow, especially for some of the bigger upgrades. Here's a few ways to increase speed in the Research Lab: