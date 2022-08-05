How to find Two Point Campus Bookworms

Two Point Campus bookworms are a strange creature that appear in the Mitton University and spawn randomly outside, with a new objective asking the player to catch five bookworms. Actually narrowing down where the bookworms are is a little difficult, as Two Point Campus doesn't really explain itself in this regard, so we'll lay out the clearest details possible below on how to find bookworms in Two Point Campus, for the challenge and beyond that.

Finding Two Point Campus bookworms explained

Two Point Campus bookworms spawn randomly outside your university building, either in grass or in pathways, but never indoors. They appear as small worms that burrow up from the ground, poke their head out momentarily, then dive back into the earth and disappear, Diglett-like, if not caught.

Between their appearance and disappearance you have a small window - about 5-10 seconds - to click on them, which "catches" them. If done right, they vanish and provide the player with a small reward (usually Two Point Campus money), though keep in mind that oddly enough, pausing the game with the space bar doesn't affect the bookworms, who appear to be immune to your time-freezing abilities and can still continue their animations before disappearing.

Bookworms spawn randomly, but expect to see one appear roughly every five minutes. However, their small size, the fact that they appear outside the buildings, their short window of appearance, time stop immunity and their unpredictable spawning means that noticing them is very hard to do. We recommend zooming out to see as much of the campus as possible at one time - you can appreciate everything you've done for Two Point Campus attractiveness while you do it - and watching open greenery, where they stand out very noticably. When you see one, drop everything and click on it as fast as you can. Even once it burrows beneath the ground, it's still technically there for a second or two and can be claimed.

The reality is that you'll probably miss most Bookworms, but by casting a wide and vigilant eye, you'll notice more than most people.

Two Point Campus Bookworm rewards

There's three varieties of Bookworms that we know of, each one of which offers its own rewards when caught. The better Bookworms tend to be a lot rarer - we've only seen one Paperback Bookworm across hours of gameplay - but considering they're all caught the same way, it makes no difference. Grab them whenever you can, and over time you'll earn significant bonuses, like Two Point Campus kudosh - especially if you're also working on one of the randomly generated quests to catch five of them.