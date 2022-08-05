How to increase Attractiveness in Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus attractiveness is a key stat that reflects the aesthetic power and beauty of your campus, and can be improved by certain furniture and decorations. Attractiveness is a more vestigial stat that's largely about influencing the happiness of your Two Point Campus students, but it is important and there are often objectives based around beautifying your campus. For that reason, we'll explain attractiveness in Two Point Campus below, how it works and what you can do to increase it.

How to improve the Attractiveness stat in Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

Two Point Campus Bookworms (Image credit: Two Point Studios) Find out how to find Two Point Campus bookworms right here!

Attractiveness in Two Point Campus is largely improved by furniture, decorations and furnishings – the objects you place in and around your campus. However, not every item does improve this, so you’ll want to check an item's description first and make sure it mentions improving attractiveness. Posters, plants, statues, and purely decorative items generally serve to help here.

As a rule, you want to raise attractiveness around the campus as a whole. Each room's and area's attractiveness is graded individually and contributes to its Room Prestige, so you want to try and improve all of them to help the communal total if you can. Room Prestige itself tends to impact well on the happiness of people inside the room, and can affect their mood for better or worse, while also adding towards Two Point Campus campus level.

That being said, outside is a great place to really go to work. Placement doesn't matter - disgorging a bunch of architecture by the front door will do just as well as artfully dotting it about. If you're trying to reach a specific quota of Attractiveness and you're nearly there, throwing down several fountains can be what pushes you over the edge.

You also want to make sure that the campus is clean and well-maintained, as dirtiness impacts poorly on the attractiveness of a campus. Place bins around everywhere, hire multiple janitors, and try to avoid employees who have qualities that cause them to litter. Some items - such as flowers and plants - also require maintenance to keep having an effect, requiring even more janitors! It's a good use of janitor downtime, much in the same way that a teacher with nothing to do should be working on the Two Point Campus best upgrades and research in the lab to maximise efficiency.

Basically, it's a two-pronged thing - the right items cause Attractiveness to increase, while janitors prevent the conditions that cause it to fall. Keep this stat high, and it'll have very positive effects on happiness in Two Point Campus - who doesn't love a pretty view, after all?