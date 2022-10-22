Two Point Campus gets a spooky update just in time for Halloween

As is customary around this time of year, Two Point Campus has a spooky new update for you to try.

Available now until November 1 across all formats - PC, consoles (including Xbox/PC Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch, although the latter will get the update a little later than the others - the update includes "lots of new content that will be kept permanently after the Halloween hijinks are over", including "items, swappable costumes, and new challenges to complete while you're dodging the undead and your homework".

"Add a little pumpkin spice to your campus with a set of all-new eerie items to decorate in ghoulish fashion," the team explains. "Two Point Campus’ local radio station has also been taken over with some spooktacular new tunes. Looking to celebrate with style? Don one of the new outfits available to students and staff. Admit it, seeing a werewolf, mummy, or zombie walking to class wouldn’t be the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen in Two Point County. "

We also get a new Challenge Mode where "you can revisit some of your favourite Campus levels and experience brand new trials and tribulations" and you can team up with Lord Blaggard to protect your campus from zombies with the Siege at Noblestead.

GamesRadar+ gave Two Point Campus four out of five stars (opens in new tab) when it released earlier this year, saying: "Being a dean isn't always rewarding, but Two Point Campus is a much more involved and rewarding sim than Hospital before it. The balancing act never stops, and it's a wilder ride than ever".

"However, Two Point Campus is not without its frustrations, particularly when it comes to the more fussy human-level interactions", our EIC, Sam, said in her summary. "Two Point Campus is a much more involved sim than Two Point Hospital, and sometimes misses a little of the early stage hand-holding to back that up. But once you get a handle on the unique rhythms of this university simulator, Two Point Campus can be incredibly rewarding, particularly when it gives you the space to appreciate just how fine-tuned the needs of each of your campuses really can be."