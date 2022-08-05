Making Two Point Campus money fast

Two Point Campus money is a hard thing to make, especially without knowing how to take out loans. With money being very easily provided to players early on, it's a lot harder for players to acclimate when it suddenly becomes a lot thinner from the Spiffinmoore campus onwards. We'll explain the basics of making money effectively below, as well as how to take out loans in Two Point Campus and use them to stop yourself from losing money and going into debt long-term.

How to make money in Two Point Campus quickly

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

To make money in Two Point Campus is fairly easy, even a passive experience, as most money is earned automatically via the rent and tuition fees paid monthly by your students, as well as any minor income made from certain decorations like vending machines. It's important to remember that money is different to the Two Point Campus kudosh currency, which we explain in more detail at the linked guide.

The key to making money is more about minimising your losses comparatively, as well as looking at your monthly expenditure/income and seeing how it works. We'll explain that below to begin with, though if you want to skip past the process altogether, you could always find out about cheats for Two Point Campus and what third party help is out there.

Monthly profit/loss table and XP bonus explained

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

There are six elements to take note of in your Monthly Profit/Loss table, which can be viewed by hovering the cursor over the money number in the bottom right corner. This displays your most recent monthly financial statement, not your current financial situation (so if you hired a bunch of teachers since your last turn-of-the-month bills and payments, that won't come up in staff wages yet).

Below we've laid out the full details of these statements, what each element means and how they impact your income.

MONTHLY PROFIT/LOSS: The sum total of your income, or loss. Calculated by adding up all the other numbers.

The sum total of your income, or loss. Calculated by adding up all the other numbers. Tuition Fees (profit): The money earned and paid by your pupils. Determined by the value of the course, the number of students, and the fees you set at the beginning of the year. Students who are unhappy may refuse to pay fees.

The money earned and paid by your pupils. Determined by the value of the course, the number of students, and the fees you set at the beginning of the year. Students who are unhappy may refuse to pay fees. Rent (profit): Money paid by your students to you for their dormitories. Universal across all students, and paid until they leave university - one way or another.

Money paid by your students to you for their dormitories. Universal across all students, and paid until they leave university - one way or another. XP Bonus (profit): A general bonus that grows according to numerous factors - including student grades improving, teachers learning skills, challenges completed and general "good play", where everything you have on the campus all improves in meaningful ways.

A general bonus that grows according to numerous factors - including student grades improving, teachers learning skills, challenges completed and general "good play", where everything you have on the campus all improves in meaningful ways. Staff Wages (loss): The total money paid to all your staff at the end of the month. Salaries can be altered in the staff menu, but lowering them negatively impacts your staff's happiness.

The total money paid to all your staff at the end of the month. Salaries can be altered in the staff menu, but lowering them negatively impacts your staff's happiness. Loan Repayments (loss): The standard repayment of any loans you've taken out.

The standard repayment of any loans you've taken out. Loan Interest (loss): The added interest on top of the loan that you also pay out.

Though it'll vary from player to player, the big factors you'll need to pay attention to month-to-month are the XP bonus and Staff Wages, which are by far the most variable. The XP bonus in particular can vary from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands, depending on your performance in the game, and can ensure you stay profitable even in otherwise unprofitable times. In fact, it's a perfectly valid strategy to strain so hard for good performances that the XP bonus cancels out all the other expenditure along the way.

Two Point Campus loans, repayments and more

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

Players can take out loans in Two Point Campus by clicking the little icon of a building at the bottom of the screen next to the staff/characters icon, then clicking on the money bag icon that appears.

This then gives you three options for lenders - Two Point Bank, Swindles and Smell My Cash. Each one offers differing amounts of money at a different rate, but you can control exactly how much you borrow with the sliding scales attached. The bigger the percentage, the more money you'll have to pay back. The less time you have to repay it, the bigger amount you have to give per month.

Once you have taken out a loan, you get the money instantly, but are locked in to repaying it monthly. The formula for repayment is, from what we can work out:

(Total loan amount x stated interest percentage) / loan duration

That's not a big deal though, as the little box explaining how much you pay monthly makes it pretty clear what your target goal is. As a rule, there's nothing bad about taking out a loan - it's a good way to invest in business decisions that'll pay off later and a great method when it comes to How to increase Campus Level in Two Point Campus - but you shouldn't borrow more than you need, to minimise your debt. We also really don't recommend taking out more than one loan at a time if you can avoid it, though sometimes circumstances can force your hand.

If you have enough, you can always head back into this menu at any point to repay your entire debt. You should definitely do this if it's a safe option - it brings your monthly income back to normal and brings your finances a little more under control.

How to stop yourself from losing money and going into debt in Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

If you find yourself sliding headlong into debt and "the Red" in Two Point Campus, you're in trouble. Players can't buy anything while in negative numbers, meaning they can't do a lot to help reverse their loss once they are in debt. However, here's some helpful advice to help keep your campus financially stable. Of course, if you're looking for more general advice, our Two Point Campus tips will do a lot to keep you surviving the worst events a university manager can go through.