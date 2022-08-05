How to improve student grades in Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus grades for your students are one of the most important elements to consider when evaluating your university, and are raised by numerous factors like happiness, resources and staff. In many ways, the student grades your campus produces are the most effective and important measure of your performance in Two Point Campus, so it's worth understanding how they work and how you can improve them. Below we'll cover how to increase your student grades in Two Point Campus, and how the different mechanics come together in this regard.

Improving and raising grades for your students in Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Two Point Studios)

Student Grades in Two Point Campus are based on numerous factors, all of which contribute to the final grades they get. Here are all the main elements that impact your student's grades:

Happiness: Two Point Campus happiness is affected by dozens of factors and ultimately about meeting their needs. The happier they are, the harder they work, and the higher their grades get. If your students are unhappy, they'll fail classes and ultimately might drop out altogether.

Two Point Campus happiness is affected by dozens of factors and ultimately about meeting their needs. The happier they are, the harder they work, and the higher their grades get. If your students are unhappy, they'll fail classes and ultimately might drop out altogether. Teacher skills and training: Obviously teachers have to have at least one level of training in the subject they're teaching, but those colleges with a training room can improve their knowledge of that subject even further. Then when they teach pupils, it results in a greater knowledge of the subject. If you don't have a training room, check to see what teachers are looking for work in the "Hire" menu - there might be a genius on offer.

Obviously teachers have to have at least one level of training in the subject they're teaching, but those colleges with a training room can improve their knowledge of that subject even further. Then when they teach pupils, it results in a greater knowledge of the subject. If you don't have a training room, check to see what teachers are looking for work in the "Hire" menu - there might be a genius on offer. Private Tuition: Speaking of which, building Private Tuition rooms and staffing them with additional teachers allows you to improve grades further outside of the classroom. Again, training plays a big part in this, but you can also manually select individual students, check their grades, and press the icon of the chalkboard at the bottom to force them to go to Tuition when it's next available - some lazy students need a push, after all.

Speaking of which, building Private Tuition rooms and staffing them with additional teachers allows you to improve grades further outside of the classroom. Again, training plays a big part in this, but you can also manually select individual students, check their grades, and press the icon of the chalkboard at the bottom to force them to go to Tuition when it's next available - some lazy students need a push, after all. Libraries: Students regularly go to the campus libraries between sessions. Make sure the libraries are stocked with good furniture and bookcases to match the subjects being taught, and that an assistant with a good Library Management skill is constantly available.

Students regularly go to the campus libraries between sessions. Make sure the libraries are stocked with good furniture and bookcases to match the subjects being taught, and that an assistant with a good Library Management skill is constantly available. Classroom and Lecture Hall resources and upgrades: The actual rooms in which subjects are taught - Lecture Halls, specialised Classrooms, and yes, the Libraries and Tuition rooms, all impact grades. Make sure they're stocked with any items and furniture that can aid learning, and use Two Point Campus best upgrades and research projects to enhance existing props, such as the lectern in the Lecture Room. These are expensive, but considering it's a permanent upgrade to the room, it can definitely be worth it.

Beyond all that, a major element in all this is making sure that there's enough to go around of everything - enough happiness-boosting elements, enough rooms, enough teachers, all of it. The more students you have, the more they'll need, so make sure that you can always supply them. That even goes for less-than-obvious qualities like Two Point Campus attractiveness - there's not enough space for everyone to look at the same flower.

Grades themselves impact the money you earn, and the overall success of your campus. Students who earn higher grades and learn more add to the "XP bonus income" you make monthly, so smart students are also profitable students - er, not to be too callous about the education of young minds. There are also many contextual objectives based around your average grades campus-wide, so it's not enough to have a few excellent eggheads - you want to raise the overall quality of learning as a whole. You also don't want to spend too many Two Point Campus course points if you think you can avoid it - setting up bigger objectives without the infrastructure and support systems ready to go is a path to academic doom, as one teacher can't support hundreds of students.