How to earn and use Two Point Campus Course Points

Two Point Campus Course Points are the lifeblood of your universities, used to set up new courses as well as upgrade the existing ones to more developed levels. They're earned through your Campus Level, which grants Two Point Campus players new Course Points as it improves - meaning that the quality of your campus and what it can offer are both two factors that are tied together. We'll explain in more detail how to earn Course Points in Two Point Campus below, as well as spending them to upgrade your courses and even set up new ones at your university.

How to get Course Points in Two Point Campus

As mentioned, Course Points in Two Point Campus are tied solely to your Campus Level, the overall measurement tied to the breadth and quality of your university. As a rule, Campus Level can be improved by building new rooms and plots, hiring new staff of any kind, and recruiting new students - as well as making sure that all of these are at the highest quality possible. Of course, if you want more details, we put together a comprehensive guide on how to increase Campus Level in Two Point Campus.

Once you improve your campus enough through these methods, it'll reach the next Campus Level, and you'll earn an additional 10 Course Points as you cross that threshold. These Course Points will get banked and added to your total in preparation for spending at the end - or rather, the beginning - of the year.

Spending Course Points on new courses and upgrades

Once you have completed a year, you'll get the chance to spend Course Points accordingly in the "Manage Courses" tab that appears at the top. Course Points can be spent either to upgrade the courses you already run, or to add new courses to the roster.

Upgrading a Course increases the number of applicants, student intake and max qualification level accordingly, but can also increase the requirements to successfully run it - i.e., more rooms and teachers, as well as potentially more furniture and student resources (a lot of this is contextual, but you can see greater details by clicking the gear icon on the top right of the course listing).

Alternatively, if there's space for new courses, players can spend Course Points adding those instead. This allows you to diversify rather than go deeper, teaching new subjects and bringing in new types of students accordingly (again, you can check more info with the gear icon).

Upgrading the course with the arrow icons will give you a preview of the perks and costs before committing to it with the "confirm" button. However, we recommend extreme caution - courses are incredibly expensive to set up, and if you overreach, it's possible to lock yourself into academic commitments you can't sustain, paying too much and not being able to keep your students happy. Every now and then, take a year where you don't upgrade anything, and simply work on earning Two Point Campus money and reinforcing the infrastructure you have in preparation for the next year.