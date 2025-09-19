The latest Switch 2 amiibo are a Nintendo fan's dream, and you can pre-order every single one

Before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, I long feared that Nintendo had given up on amiibo, but the last Nintendo Direct showcase has undoubtedly proven me wrong.

The latest presentation featured a ton of new amiibo figures, and slowly but surely, each one of them is now available to pre-order. There's a little bit for every type of Nintendo fan, as the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy collection, new Kirby Air Riders, and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond all have new figures, ranging in different sizes and prices.

I've gathered every single new Switch 2 amiibo announced during the latest Direct, and where you can pre-order them down below. That way, you can easily upgrade your collection and avoid giving any cheeky resellers your hard-earned cash if they sell out later down the line. Just be warned, when combined, all of these new Nintendo NFC-enabled collectibles don't come cheap.

Where to pre-order Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibo

Samus & Vi-O-La Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo | Pre-order for $39.99 at Best Buy

This new amiibo features Samus on her new Vi-O-La bike, and it's giving Kenada on his bike in the anime Akira and I love that. Nintendo has yet to reveal what it unlocks in-game, but regardless, this collectible still makes for a good display piece for Metroid fans, and it will launch on November 6, 2025.



UK: £24.99 at Nintendo

Samus Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibo | Pre-order for $29.99 at Best Buy

This new Samus amiibo features everyone's favorite space bounty hunter about to use her arm cannon and blast enemies into oblivion - love that for her. We also don't know what tapping this figure in-game will unlock, but we do know that it will be available on November 6, 2025. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo

Sylux Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibo | Pre-order for $29.99 at Best Buy

Unlike both Samus amiibo, this new Sylux figure won't drop until the same day as the upcoming Metroid game, December 4, 2025. Nintendo is also keeping tight-lipped on what it unlocks, so you'll have to be extra patient with this one.



UK: £16.99 at Nintendo

Where to pre-order Kirby Air Riders Beyond amiibo

Kirby & Warp Star amiibo - Kirby Air Riders Series | Pre-order for $49.99 at Best Buy

The Kirby Air Riders amiibos are the priciest figures out of this entire list, but also arguably, the cutest too. This Kirby amiibo features not just the adorable little guy, but also his iconic warp star machine, which he rides in the game. Tapping Kirby will grant you a Player Figure that you can level up and train, or you can mix things up by letting Bandana Waddle Dee steer the Warp Star instead. Kirby and the Warp Star will be available on November 20, 2025. UK: £33.99 at Nintendo

Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star amiibo - Kirby Air Riders Series | Pre-order for $49.99 at Best Buy

The Bandana Waddle Dee amiibo is equally as pricey with its $49.99 MSRP. This amiibo features Bandanana Waddle Dee, an adorable Kirby character, and his Winged Star machine, which he rides in the game. Tapping Waddle Dee will also grant you a Figure Player to train, and you can swap in Kirby if you own both figures. Bandana Waddle Dee will be available on November 20, 2025.



UK: £33.99 at Nintendo

Where to pre-order Super Mario Galaxy amiibo

Super Mario - Super Mario Galaxy amiibo | Pre-order for $39.99 at Best Buy

This stunning new Mario amiibo doesn't release until April 2, 2026, but I highly recommend getting your pre-order in before the resellers get their hands on it. The pose of Mario flying off a launch star with a Luma right behind him is so adorable that I can easily foresee it being a popular pick for resellers. Plus, it gains you a Life Mushroom in the Super Mario Galaxy Switch collection, which is going to be pretty darn useful.



UK: £24.99 at Nintendo

Princess Rosalina - Super Mario Galaxy amiibo | Pre-order for $39.99 at Best Buy

This is my favorite of the new amiibo announced during the last Nintendo Direct, and I've already got her pre-ordered. Tapping Princess Rosalina will give you a 1-Up Mushroom in-game, but if you're a fan of the Galaxy series, it will make for a gorgeous piece of standalone merch too. This new amiibo will be available on April 2, 2026.



UK: £24.99 at Nintendo

Will these new amiibo work on the Nintendo Switch? Both Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and the Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 Switch collection are launching on the original handheld, so will be compatible with the older Nintendo Switch. However, Kirby Air Riders is exclusively launching on the Switch 2, and so you can only use the Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee amiibos to unlock content on the Switch 2. Like most figures (and cards) in the amiibo series, it's very likely that you will be able to use all of them on multiple games. However, you can only unlock the specific content for each in their respective releases. For example, the Princess Rosalina amiibo will only unlock a 1-Up Mushroom in the Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 Switch collection.

What are the release dates for these new Switch 2 amiibo? Each of these amiibo have varying release dates, but if you're eager to complete your collection and want to know the exact dates they're expected to arrive at your door, I've listed all of that info below:

Samus & Vi-O-La Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo - November 6, 2025

Samus Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibo - November 6, 2025

Sylux Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibo - December 4, 2025

Kirby & Warp Star amiibo Kirby Air Riders Series - November 20, 2025

Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star amiibo - November 20, 2025

Super Mario Super Mario Galaxy amiibo - April 2, 2026

Princess Rosalina Super Mario Galaxy amiibo - April 2, 2026

