The Nintendo Switch 2 kit guide: build a handheld setup that will last

The Nintendo Switch 2 has made its way into our living rooms, and with it comes a whole roster of new accessories, gadgets, and toys to play with. Nintendo sent its new console out in the world with a substantial selection of controllers, cameras, and cases to its name but now that third party brands have joined the party things are really starting to get interesting.

Dockable grip cases, charging cases, earbuds with EQ profiles for your favorite games - the market is ablaze with Nintendo Switch 2 accessories hoping to maximize your setup. We've been playing, travelling, and stress-testing all of them, hunting down the best value gadgets that will actually improve your Switch 2 experience. No cheap plastic, no fake brands.

It's easy to get lost in a sea of gizmos, and there's a lot of junk out there riding on the Switch 2's good name. To help you build the setup of your dreams, I've handpicked the absolute best Nintendo Switch accessories you can find on the shelves right now.