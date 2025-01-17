One of my favorite Lego sets, the Piranha Plant, returns to a record low price

I'll die on the hill (or warp pipe, in this instance) that the Lego Piranha Plant is one of the best Lego sets of the entire range. It's quirky, full of character, easy to build, and looks amazing on a shelf or desk. And crucially, it's not too expensive - especially now.

You can currently pick the Lego Piranha Plant kit up for $47.95 at Amazon instead of $59.99, and it's literally never been cheaper than that. Indeed, I've not been able to find the set for less across the entirety of last year... even during sales like Black Friday.

Basically, all this is to say that now's your best chance to dive in if you've had your eye on the set, or wanted a good gift for the Nintendo fan in your life. It's certainly one of the best Lego deals I've seen this week, and is one hell of a lot less than the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is sure to be.

Lego Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon

Save $12 - This is a record low price for the kit, and even though we've seen it before (first in July of 2024), the lowest it usually got before this point was $54. Because it's stubbornly refused to dip any further as well, I don't think there's much chance of it becoming any cheaper in the near future.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a vibrant, characterful display piece

✅ You're looking for a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're saving for Switch 2



⭐ UK price: £57.99 £48.35 at Zatu

Should you buy the Lego Piranha Plant?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Look, I get it. Lego is expensive, particularly when we delve into the for-adults collector pieces. But this one? It's surprisingly reasonable so far as costs go, and it doesn't feel as if you're missing out. While it's not hugely complex, it manages convey a lot of personality thanks to its posable head and leaves. It's also a dead ringer for the in-game baddie so should delight fans of Mario - it doesn't feel like a half-baked effort.

Besides being very characterful, it won't take over a space either like The Mighty Bowser (an equally cool but much bigger kit) would. This is the perfect size to sit on a shelf or desk and serve as a conversation starter, but isn't going to make you feel like you've set up a shrine to a video game villain at home.

Is this likely to go down in price again at some point? I imagine so, especially as the year wears on. But that's not a guarantee, and it'd be impossible to predict when that'll happen, which means you're pretty safe to grab the kit now without getting hit with buyer's remorse.

