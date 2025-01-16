Lego Twilight House revealed, and yes, it includes sparkly vampires

Gothic angst is so in this year, as a new Lego Twilight set will be launching soon.

Due to arrive in early February, Lego Twilight 'The Cullen House' recreates the vampire family's home in rainy Washington state. It's populated by seven minifigures (headlined by Edward and Bella, naturally) alongside a sizeable werewolf model – letting you add fuel to the old 'Team Edward or Team Jacob' fire.

Oh, and one more thing: Little Lego Edward does have sparkly skin. Actually, the press release describes it as a "dazzling sparkle effect." Nosferatu? Nah, it's all about the glitter vampires today.

I've broken down the details of Lego Twilight below, but the headline is you're able to pre-order it from the Lego store right now. You can then add it to your collection of the best Lego sets when it releases this February 4.

Lego Ideas Twilight The Cullen House

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date February 4, 2025 Price $219 / £189.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,001 Minifigures 7 Dimensions W: 37cm / L: 18cm / H: 21cm Item number 21354

Comprising more than 2,000 pieces and carrying a 'for adults' label, this Lego Twilight kit is designed first and foremost as a display set to go in pride of place on fans' shelves (it's certainly big enough). Although it's a shame that we don't get the entire Cullen clan, there are certainly enough minifigs to fill any Vampiric void you might feel in your heart. Edward, his 'parents' Carlisle and Esme, and 'sister' Rosalie represent the vampire fam here. They're joined by Bella, her dad Charlie, and werewolf hunk Jacob Black in both his long-haired human form and with a monster makeover. You also get Bella's truck, presumably so you can recreate the "whoops, Bella also got squashed into spaghetti" scene.

The house itself is as upmarket chic as the movie set (it's all classy glass frontages), but it still manages to sneak some Easter eggs in there like stored baseball bats for the Cullen's thunderstorm baseball games. Then there's my favorite feature of the entire set – the ability to have Bella climb onto Edward's back like Yoda and 'climb' a tree. When combined with Edward's sparkly skin, I'd say Lego has nailed the assignment here.

As an 'Ideas' kit, this project was designed by a member of the community (California-based Nick Micheels, in this instance) and then voted into existence by fans. To be precise, Ideas projects need 10,000 votes to be considered by Lego… and this one surpassed that in less than 48 hours. Apparently, Lego Twilight is "one of the fastest" 10K submissions to date.

"The amazing submissions on the Lego Ideas site that demonstrated how dynamic the Lego system is inspired me to submit my own idea," Micheels noted. "I decided to create a Twilight build because I’m a massive fan of the saga, and imagining a Lego interpretation of the films made me so happy!"

Lego Twilight The Cullen House

Available Feb 4 - This kit isn't being launched early for Lego Insiders, so you don't need to worry about showing up early; everyone will be able to get it from February 4. It doesn't seem to be an exclusive either, so expect it to show up at all the usual suspects before long.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a huge Twilight fan

✅ You want a fancy house for your City collection



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have a lot of storage space

