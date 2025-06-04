Lego Twilight The Cullen House (21354) review: "An Easter egg filled set that's a must for any Twihard"

Although there are flaws including key missing characters from the Cullen clan, this sleek Twilight set is a must have for any fan thanks to the incredible detail which features plenty of Easter eggs. However, the build itself isn't imaginative enough to satisfy if you don't have the skin of a killer.

Hold on tight spider monkey, as the Lego Twilight set has officially arrived – and it's a must have for any fan of the supernatural franchise.

Given that there is an army of dedicated Twihards out there, it's no surprise that this Lego Ideas set was given the stamp of approval, bringing to life the Cullens' stunning family home from the popular films. This is the setting for so many iconic scenes, from the Cullen family cooking Bella pasta upon assuming that she is Italian to Edward beautifully playing the piano (for the record, we are Team Edward forever), all of which can now be recreated in Lego form here.

Whilst the attention to detail on display will delight any fan, the build sadly isn't imaginative enough to catch the eye of those unfamiliar with author Stephenie Meyer's blockbuster franchise (it's not a candidate for our list of the best Lego sets, anyway). But let's be honest – if you don't have the skin of a killer, what are you doing here?

Lego Twilight The Cullen House features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $219.99 / £189.99 Ages 18+ Complexity Moderate Pieces 2,001 Minifigures 7 Time to build 4 - 5hrs Dimensions H: 9in (21cm) / W: 15in (37cm) / D: 8in (18 cm) Item Number 21354

Sparkly minifigures

An incomplete cast

Some interactive elements

Given that this is the Cullen family home, you would naturally expect the complete clan to be present in adorable minifigure form. However, certain key characters including matriarch Esme and big brother Emmett are missing, which is a shame. Of course, they had to make room for Bella, her dad Charlie Swan, and wolf boy Jacob, but surely there was room to include these crucial Cullen clan members too?

Thankfully though the minifigures included are all very cute, with the Cullens each having a glittery face, paying tribute to the fact they sparkle in both the films and the books. Bella even comes complete with the little plant she brings with her from Phoenix whilst Jacob is also created in wolf form, just in case there is a full moon.

You can place these minifigures around the house to faithfully recreate legendary scenes – admittedly we instantly had Jacob running after Bella yelling 'where the hell have you been, loca?' However, there is a lack of interactive elements meaning it's not really a set you can truly 'play' with. Sure, you can attach Edward and Bella to a tree to have them flying through the woods, but aside from that all you can really do is open some windows. However, as an 18+ set, it was never really designed for kids.

Build

(Image credit: Emily Murray)

The house is neatly split into three layers

General build feels repetitive

Takes a few hours

The build all starts with Bella's iconic red truck, which she rather clumsily drove in the movies. Putting together the pick-up truck is a satisfying way to begin, but sadly it is mostly downhill from there.

Given that the Cullen family home is made up of windows, wood, and grey building blocks, building the house itself does feel repetitive, especially when so many of the pieces are very similar. Thankfully the instructions for the most part do a good job of walking you through it, but more specificity would have been nice at times with several pieces looking nearly identical and some difficult moments too.

Cleverly though, given that the house consists of a trio of floors overall the build is split into three layers, which does help break it all down. That's very much needed given that it quickly became monotonous – let's just say, I was glad I split the build over a few days.

Although the very final stages sees you building the more decorative elements, such as the trees that surround the house, one of the last steps sees you putting together the three layers, finally putting the house together. Sure, it is a bit fiddly getting everything aligned but when it all clicks into place, it's incredibly satisfying. I like to think of it as putting together a multi-tiered cake, with the icing on top being the surrounding elements such as the trees.

Design

(Image credit: Emily Murray)

Sleek design

Filled with Easter eggs

A tad sparse

Everything does come together rather neatly, with the end result being appropriately slick and stylish. Just like the movie location it's based on, the design is minimalistic which may be a faithful recreation but leaves the set a tad sparse. And talking of accuracy, the colors are brighter when compared to the original house but that was arguably needed to ensure that it doesn't just disappear into the background. This is a display piece after all, so it needs to be vivid.

Where the design really shines is with the Easter eggs which are lovingly weaved into this set, ready for fans to uncover. I won't spoil them all here as part of the joy of building this house is discovering these for yourself, but there are nods to that iconic baseball game and the many, many graduations the Cullen family have gone through.

There clearly is a lot of love that has gone into this Lego Ideas set, with these smaller details easily being the most endearing parts. Some further extras wouldn't have gone a miss though, especially when features like Bella's truck are so lovingly brought to life in brick form.

Should you buy Lego Twilight The Cullen House?

(Image credit: Emily Murray)

If you are a Twilight fan with the money to splurge on this somewhat pricey set, then it is a must have making for an impressive display piece that will look sleek on any shelf, easily standing out. The detailed Easter eggs means that there is plenty to uncover but some elements are disappointingly overlooked, such as the missing Cullen family members in the minifigure line-up.

Meanwhile if you aren't a Twihard there is little you can enjoy here, thanks to a lack of imagination with the main build that does get very repetitive. This set really is just one for the fans!

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Criteria Notes Score Build experience Some moments are fiddly, especially putting together the three floors towards the end, and it does sometimes feel repetitive, but it was still satisfying seeing it all come together. 3/5 Accessibility It is a pretty straightforward build that is never really challenging and can easily be broken down thanks to the three floors. 4/5 Instruction quality Although the instructions are mostly clear, some more specificity is needed at times due to the similarity between many of the pieces 4/5 Extra features From a nod to the Loch Noch Monster to a bowl ready for a delicious Italian meal, there's Easter eggs aplenty but interactive elements are lacking. 4/5

Buy it if...

✅ You are looking for a unique Lego set

Right now this is the only Twilight Lego set available, which truly makes it one of a kind (but that's exactly what Lego Ideas is all about).

✅ Attention to detail is something that you appreciate

There are plenty of Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to spot, especially inside the house itself.

✅ You're a Twilight fan

This is a set made for dedicated Twihards who can proudly add this beauty to their collection.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't have much display space

There are of course much bigger Lego sets on the market but this Twilight house is still fairly sizable, taking up a significant amount of space. You won't be able to easily squeeze it onto a shelf!

❌ You want something that is really interactive

Very few pieces on this set are able to move or have an element of motion, meaning it's not exactly one you can easily play with.

❌ You aren't a Twilight fan

It's not the most imaginative build so if you aren't a fan of Stephenie Meyer's world there's admittedly not much you will get out of this set.

How we tested the Lego Twilight The Cullen House

(Image credit: Emily Murray)

Over the course of a few days, I completed this build by working on it an hour or two at a time after work. During the construction, I ensured that I made notes every time I encountered something I either really enjoyed or found frustrating. I've built plenty of Lego sets before, so I also took into account how this one compares to others.

