I need you to see these new Lego sets in August 2025, from a One Piece sailing ship to the perfect Spider-Man fan-service

August is one of the busiest months yet when it comes to new Lego sets in 2025; there are easily 100 or more kits hitting shelves. This includes a host of Marvel reinforcements mostly revolving around Spider-Man (including a top-tier throwback, if you ask me), just under a dozen Star Wars kits, and the biggie - One Piece.

These models are the stars of the show this August. Monkey D. Luffy and co have set sail with five new Lego sets based on the series, ranging from The Going Merry Pirate Ship to The Baratie Floating Restaurant. Although plenty of other lines are vying to earn a spot on our best Lego sets list this month (such as a racetrack's worth of Mario Kart kits), the One Piece models steal the limelight. Well, with the exception of an Ideas set we'll get to later that earns my personal vote...

It certainly makes a difference after a quiet July; we only got a handful of new Lego sets last month. However, this boom and bust format is common for the Bricks from Billund. A quiet period always follows an avalanche of models, at which point things taper off again until the next deluge. As a result, I suspect September will be on the leaner side.

Italian Riviera | View at Lego

The One Piece kits may be impressive, but the new Lego set that took my breath away was this Ideas model. Recreating a classic Italian fishing village, it's full of life and secrets to discover long after you've placed the last brick; like Rivendell or the Great Deku Tree, there's always something new to see. The composition is great, it looks fantastic on once finished, and it's a true display piece in the sense that you can't help gawking at it. Top marks from me - on initial inspection, I give it five Lego bricks out of five.

New Lego sets: Animal Crossing

(Image credit: Lego)

Fans can add to their village with three fresh Animal Crossing sets this August, ranging from a very affordable stocking-filler to more ambitious models.

They're all as cute as we've come to expect, but I've only got eyes for one set. I've been waiting for the museum and its curator, Blathers, to make their Lego debut since the range was announced. This building is one of the icons present on every island, and it's amongst my favorite places to visit in-game.

I'd say it's been done justice here. Yes, it's still a façade like other AC kits. But the snapshot we're getting captures the vibe of this institution perfectly thanks to an aquarium and bug exhibit standing alongside some dino bones you can put on display. It's the perfect snapshot, and the addition of Lily as she fishes, catches insects, or digs up fossils outside takes things to the next level.

Available August 1, 2025

Blathers's Museum Collection | View at Lego



- Price: $79.99 / £74.99 / AU$129.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 543

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 77056

Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun | View at Lego



- Price: $89.99 / £79.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 814

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 77057

Goldie's Cozy House | View at Lego



- Price: $22.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 149

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77058

New Lego sets: Architecture

(Image credit: Lego)

There's only one Architecture kit heading our way in August, but Disney fans will want to take heed nonetheless.

Neuschwanstein Castle is a fortress that inspired Disney castles from movies to theme parks, and it's now received a Lego makeover. The result is a majestic SOB and no mistake. It reminds me a lot of the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds kit, actually; despite being smaller in scale, you instantly recognize what it is from a perfectly-realized silhouette. Those tiny windows sell the size of the building too, making it feel as if there could be teeny people going about their day inside.

Available August 1, 2025

Neuschwanstein Castle | View at Lego



- Price: $279.99 / £239.99 / AU$399.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 3,455

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 21063

New Lego sets: Botanicals

(Image credit: Lego)

Looking for presents but running low on ideas? Don't fret, the Botanicals range is back to save our collective bacon once again. These models feel made for gifting, and the latest two kits are beautiful.

The Hibiscus is gorgeous, but I'll always go for Bonsais if given the chance. You get three miniature trees in one package, and they all have interchangeable foliage to give them that personal touch.

Available August 1, 2025

Hibiscus | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 660

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 10372

Mini Bonsai Trees | View at Lego



- Price: $64.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 709

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 10373

New Lego sets: BrickHeadz

(Image credit: Lego)

With Lego One Piece dropping this month, there are a couple of BrickHeadz figures to go with the range. It's hardly an exhaustive list, but Luffy and Buggy the Clown are certainly good choices to lead the charge.

While Luffy will likely get the lion's share of attention, I want to give a shoutout to Buggy for a moment. The layered vest and hair pieces make it one of the more complex BrickHeadz in recent memory, and it looks a lot better for this if you ask me.

Available August 1, 2025

Monkey D. Luffy | View at Lego



- Price: $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$15.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 136

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40799

Buggy the Clown | View at Lego



- Price: $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$15.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 176

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40800

New Lego sets: City

(Image credit: Lego)

It's a funny old month for new Lego City sets. Even though it seems like we're getting a lot of kits this August, readers from the UK and Australia may recognize them; they arrived everywhere other than the USA in June 2025, and these models have only just made the trip to North America. It's a sparse month for everyone else as a result.

Of the sets launching in August, my favorite is the Central Train Station. It pairs beautifully with The City Tower from earlier this year and creates an arresting centerpiece for any collection.

Available August 1, 2025 (USA)

Police Motorcycle Chase | View at Lego



- Price: $9.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 65

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 60455

Police Boat Chase | View at Lego



- Price: $34.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 264

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 60456

Custom Police Car Garage | View at Lego



- Price: $54.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 489

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 60457

Emergency Air Ambulance Airplane | View at Lego



- Price: $54.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 403

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 60465

Yellow Bulldozer | View at Lego



- Price: $64.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 682

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 60466

Heavy-Duty Recovery Tow Truck with Crane | View at Lego



- Price: $89.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 793

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 60467

Central Train Station | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 752

- Minifigures: 7

- Item Number: 60469

Explorer's Arctic Polar Express Train | View at Lego



- Price: $209.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 1,517

- Minifigures: 6

- Item Number: 60470

Arctic Explorer's Science Lab Truck | View at Lego



- Price: $119.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 1,604

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 60471

New Lego sets: Creator

(Image credit: Lego)

There's a host of gorgeous new Lego sets from the Creator 3-in-1 range this month, but as someone who's a diehard spooky season fan, I can't go any further without banging on about the new Haunted Mansion kit. No, this isn't based on the Disney ride or movies; it's an original creation that can be made as an eerie house, a ghost train, or supernatural ship. Crewed by Frankenstein's monster, a vampire, a classic ghost, a werewolf, and a skeleton, this is the perfect Halloween set-piece.

It's worth drawing attention to the Medieval Horse Knight Castle as well. This new kit reminds me a lot of the (much more expensive) Lion Knights' Castle, so is a great alternative if you can't afford or find the latter.

Available August 1, 2025

Beautiful Horse | View at Lego



- Price: $54.99 / £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 685

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 31166

Haunted Mansion | View at Lego



- Price: $89.99 / £79.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 736

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 31167

Medieval Horse Knight Castle | View at Lego



- Price: $129.99 / £109.99 / AU$199.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 1,371

- Minifigures: 6

- Item Number: 31168

Wild Animals: Majestic Rhino with Birds | View at Lego



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$89.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 780

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 31171

Wild Animals: Tropical Toucan | View at Lego



- Price: $17.99 / £12.99 / AU$19.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 225

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 31173

Retro Telephone | View at Lego



- Price: $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 383

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 31174

Unicorn Castle | View at Lego



- Price: $44.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 390

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 31175

New Lego sets: DC

(Image credit: Lego)

Holy smokes, Batman! Fans of the Val Kilmer Batman Forever movie will need to break out their Bat Credit Card, because his Batmobile is now available in Lego form. This is a surprisingly sizeable model and really does capture the neon-soaked glory of this '90s hotrod. I saw this in person ahead of the official announcement at 2025's Toy Fair in London, and was pretty fond of the result despite not liking that film too much.

The fact that the accompanying Batman minifigure is in what I think might be his Sonar Suit is a definite bonus.

Available August 1, 2025

Batman Forever Batmobile | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 12+

- Pieces: 909

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 76304

New Lego sets: Dreamzzz

(Image credit: Lego)

Here's another slew of releases that have been held back until August for the USA (they launched in June for the rest of the world). Top of my list is that demon shark submarine, because seriously - it's the perfect cocktail of ridiculous and badass, followed closely by the fire-spewing chameleon being used as a horse. I mean, what a concept.

Available August 1, 2025 (USA)

Zoey's Time Owl | View at Lego



- Price: $29.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 359

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 71494

Mateo vs. Cyber Brain Mech | View at Lego



- Price: $34.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 368

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 71495

Mateo's Fire Chameleon | View at Lego



- Price: $54.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 443

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 71492

Mateo's Spray Paint Truck | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 929

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 71499

Nightmare Shark Submarine | View at Lego



- Price: $149.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 1,413

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 71500

New Lego sets: Fortnite

(Image credit: Lego)

The second 18+ Fortnite kit has arrived as part of this month's new Lego sets, and it recreates the robot that saved Battle Royale Chapter 1's Island in glorious miniature. Well, ish. Seeing as it's more than 17.5 inches tall, I think 'miniature' is pushing it.

Even so, it's bringing big Power Rangers Megazord energy with those amalgam pieces that combine some of Fortnite's most iconic elements. Like Lego Transformers, it's also very posable so can be set up however you want it.

Available August 1, 2025

Mecha Team Leader | View at Lego



- Price: $249.99 / £209.99 / AU$349.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 2,503

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 77078

New Lego sets: Friends

(Image credit: Lego)

Much like Dreamzzz and City, the Friends range is enjoying a massive influx of new Lego sets... in North America. That's because these kits came out in June everywhere else.

There's a lot to choose from, but I'll always gravitate toward the shops or houses like the Comic Book and Game Store. However, I feel honor-bound to tip my hat to the Plant Café and Flower Shop in this instance - it looks like an absolutely delightful place to kick back with a book and a cup of joe.

Available August 1, 2025 (USA)

Friendship Movie Night | View at Lego



- Price: $14.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 154

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42642

Panda Sanctuary Animal Care | View at Lego



- Price: $29.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 243

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42648

Music Store & Apartment | View at Lego



- Price: $49.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 483

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 42653

Pony Ranch & Stable | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 727

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42654

Unicorn & Flamingo Pool Party | View at Lego



- Price: $9.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 99

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42658

Friendship Road-Trip Travel Car | View at Lego



- Price: £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 220

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42659

Costume Party with Unicorn & Fairy | View at Lego



- Price: £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 261

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42661

Travel Boat Adventure | View at Lego



- Price: £69.99 / AU$114.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 685

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42664

Puppy Playground | View at Lego



- Price: $9.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 66

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42665

Cat Birthday Party & Tree House | View at Lego



- Price: $29.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 321

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42666

Plant Café & Flower Shop | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 1,138

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42671

Family Vacation Beach Resort | View at Lego



- Price: $129.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 1,140

- Minifigures: 6

- Item Number: 42673

Comic Book and Game Store | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 1,005

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42674

New Lego sets: Icons

(Image credit: Lego)

This is what I've been waiting for; a Decepticon to balance out all those goody two-shoes Autobots. And this August, we're getting what is arguably the coolest one - Soundwave.

I don't think you can get more '80s than this guy. As well as being a kickass robot with guns galore (including a shoulder-mounted one) and robot buddies that follow him into battle, Soundwave turns into a cassette player. Yes, a cassette player. There's no jet fighters, tanks, trucks, or cars for this guy; he disguises himself as the source of some radical tunes.

Is that the most useless transformation ever? I mean, maybe. But man, I respect it.

Available August 1, 2025

Transformers: Soundwave | View at Lego



- Price: $189.99 / £159.99 / AU$299.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,505

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 10358

New Lego sets: Ideas

(Image credit: Lego)

This drop-dead gorgeous kit is amongst the prettiest new Lego sets I've seen this year. Recreating the winding but colorful alleys of Italy jutting onto the sea, it's full of life and hidden secrets.

Based on Ligurian fishing villages, this model comes with 10 minifigures that range from shopkeepers (including a gelato store, of course) and a Vespa driver with their scooter to tourists. It's a delight that shows off Lego design at its best.

Available August 1, 2025

Italian Riviera | View at Lego



- Price: $299.99 / £249.99 / AU$449.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 3,251

- Minifigures: 10

- Item Number: 21359

New Lego sets: Marvel

(Image credit: Lego)

It's a marvellous month for the true believers amongst us, because the Marvel range just got super heroic reinforcements that pay homage to a range of films and TV shows.

While the Spider-Man vs. Oscorp building is impressive (it certainly captured my attention when I saw it in person ahead of announcement thanks to that verticality and multiple building types in one kit), let's be real: it's all about the Spider-Man 2 train model, right? This honors one of the most iconic scenes in a superhero movie when Peter has to stop a speeding subway train with little more than his strength, force of will, and webbing. I particularly enjoy how all the promo shots have Aunt May hanging off the back of the train car like a geriatric Spider-Woman, while J. Jonah Jameson chases down Doc Ock up top. Presumably to congratulate him on giving that menace, Spider-Man, a good dressing down.

Available August 1, 2025

Peter Parker's Apartment | View at Lego



- Price: $54.99 / £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 394

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 76317

Captain America vs. Thanos | View at Lego



- Price: $39.99 / £29.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 107

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 76319

Iron Man & War Machine vs. Hammer Drones | View at Lego



- Price: $22.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 204

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 76320