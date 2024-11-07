I didn't think we'd get a Lego Millennium Falcon deal this good until Black Friday

I'd expected the Rise of Skywalker Lego Millennium Falcon to get a discount for Black Friday, but a full three weeks ahead of the sale? Come off it. We couldn't get that lucky.

Except we could, as it so happens. (Insert your "never tell me the odds" joke here.) The hugely popular Lego Millennium Falcon based on Rise of Skywalker is now at its lowest ever price. You can pick up the set for $95.19 at Amazon rather than $169.99, which is a record.

A month or so ago, I reported on the kit dropping to $108.79... and that was significant in itself. I didn't anticipate it tumbling even more in cost, and certainly not before Black Friday Lego deals at the end of November. (Indeed, I went so far as to say "I'd be shocked if the price dipped much further.") Because this offer is such an unexpected one, I wouldn't mull it over for long - there's no way to know when it'll vanish.

Even though I can't find a UK equivalent for this offer, it's worth pointing out that fans across the pond can get the bigger UCS Falcon for its lowest ever price of £525 at Argos instead of £735.

Should you buy the Lego Millennium Falcon?

(Image credit: Lego)

This version of the Lego Millennium Falcon is amongst the best Lego sets, and it has popularity to match. If you ask me, it strikes an excellent balance between detail, cost, and complexity on the whole. Although it's not as massive or intricate as the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon (which is arguably the best kit Lego's ever made), it's much easier to display as a result and still crams in plenty of references to the saga. Sure, it may be based on one of the most divisive Star Wars films. But that doesn't date the ship itself, and the model shows off the galaxy's fastest hunk of junk at its best. If you want a showstopper but aren't keen to break the bank like you would with the Ultimate Collector version, it's ideal.

Still feel it's a bit pricey, or big? Not to worry. I'd point you in the direction of the new Lego Millennium Falcon (75375), a smaller alternative that doesn't skimp on quality. I'd personally say that it's the best option for most people, because it's a lot more affordable and doesn't take up an entire shelf by itself.

