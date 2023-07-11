This Star Wars tactical strategy board game is over 50% off on Prime Day

If you're looking for some Prime Day Star Wars board game deals, this killer half-price offer on The Clone Wars Pandemic strategy game is worth a look. Currently on sale for $28.99 (RRP $59.99) on Amazon US, it's your chance to snag a criminally-fun tabletop game and save 52% in the process; bargain confirmed.

The find is a pleasant surprise amid the litany of Prime Day gaming deals we've had our eye on. Blending the sci-fi fantasy world of a galaxy far, far away with the social tactics and strategy systems that made the Pandemic games so unique, our Star Wars: The Clone Wars Pandemic board game review outlines why Clone Wars is such a keeper. "If you’re a Star Wars or Pandemic fanatic then The Clone Wars is an easy recommendation," we wrote, "And if you’ve never tried Pandemic before and are keen to play solo games or add a fifth player into the mix, this lightsaber swashbuckling spin-off avoids the need to pick up the original and its necessary expansions to do so." That makes the Clone Wars Pandemic board game an excellent place to start – or to carry on, for those returning players.

Although one of our top Prime Day board game deals of 2023, those outside the US region might want to scroll ahead to find suggestions for limited-time offers pertinent to the Amazon UK storefront instead.

Should you buy Star Wars: The Clone Wars Pandemic board game?

Riffing off one of the best Switch games, mobile games, and their subsequent tabletop iteration, this Prime Day Star Wars board game deal will appeal to any fan of Star Wars or the Pandemic games in general. If you were on the fence before about committing to its almost $60 price tag, this 52% discount should take some of the sting out of it.

If you've yet to try the Pandemic games, they're largely emblematic for their incorporation of various skill trees and meters, allowing you to control the growth of a deadly disease from inception in an effort to infect the world before the humans cure it. This is slightly different in the Clone Wars Pandemic board game, where you'll be managing your threat meter instead of balancing fatality versus transmission rates.

As far as Prime Day Star Wars board games go, we can't recommend Clone Wars enough to anyone in search of a multiplayer tabletop game that incorporates clever strategizing alongside iconic characters we know and love from sci-fi's franchise darling. We also have plenty of Prime Day Lego deals if you're after more screen-free gaming experiences, no matter where in the world you're shopping from.

