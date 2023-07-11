This Sony PS5 headset also plays nice with PC, and it's 42% off this Prime Day

If you're on the hunt for a Prime Day headset deal, you'd do well to take a hard look at this heavily discounted mid-range Sony kit. Currently going for $148 (from $230) on Amazon, the Sony Inzone H7 gets you a feature-rich headset with excellent sound quality for the price of a much lower-tier set.

An easy recommend amid the wide array of Prime Day gaming deals on offer, the Sony Inzone H7 is a headset we gave a stellar 4/5-star review back in December, with one of the few drawbacks being that it's "expensive." In fact, our reviewer even said that "if it weren't for the price, I'd be telling you to get one of your own immediately." Well, now that the price has been slashed by a whopping 36%, it's probably safe to say we give this deal our full-throated approval.

As we also note in our review, the Sony Inzone H7 also comes with dual connectivity via simultaneous Bluetooth, comfortable and plush ear pads, and "fantastic" sound quality. In fact, aside from the missing RGB lighting, Active Noise Cancelling, and leather on the ear cushions, the Inzone H7 packs the exact same punch as its big brother, the Inzone H9, which is $300 - more than twice the price of this Prime Day headset deal.

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset | $229.99 $148 at Amazon

Save $82 - Mid-range headsets don't come much cheaper than this, especially when they're from Sony. We gave this one an easy recommend, even at full price, in our review, so at 36% off it's now a 'walk, don't run' type of deal.



Sony Inzone H3 Wired Gaming Headset | $99.99 $58 at Amazon

Save $42 - It's also worth considering the even lower-priced Inzone H3 if you don't mind the wired connection. This one offers incredible bang for your buck and Sony-level sound quality for the price of a nice dinner out.

Should you buy a Sony Inzone H7 PC headset?

We've already covered whether we think this Prime Day headset deal is a good value - it most definitely is. But if you want to know whether it's truly time to pull the trigger on one, it all comes down to what you're looking for in a gaming headset. As we mentioned earlier, the wireless Inzone H7 sits in-between the wired Inzone H3 and the premium wireless H9, and it's price very much reflects that.

Even with today's heavy discount, the H3 is still a good deal more affordable than the H7, although it's missing a lot of its features, not least of which its wireless connectivity. Basically, if you want something a little more portable, something with Bluetooth and channel mixing, and of course, better sound quality, you'll want to skip the H3 and go with the H7, but if you want the best possible sound quality and the most features regardless of price, you might want to opt for the H9, or even take a gander at our guide to the best gaming headsets money can buy.

