This RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal is looking too good to miss ahead of Black Friday

I've never seen an RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal drop below $1,000 - well, I never had until earlier this week. I was expecting this year's Black Friday deals to drop these upper mid-range monsters to around $1,100 or $1,200 at their lowest, but Best Buy has just gone and blown that theory out of the water.

You can pick up an Asus TUF A15 model for just $999.99 right now, with a fantastic $400 discount from the original $1,399.99. That's the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal I've seen to date.

Yes, you're making a small sacrifice to reach three figures. The Intel i7-12700H processor is still incredibly powerful, but it's a year older than the 13th generation we see in the majority of offers these days. However, you're not cheaping out in other areas - there's still 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD to take advantage of under the hood.

For reference, other early Black Friday gaming laptop deals with specs like this are still hovering, at around $1,400 / $1,500 (the MSI Stealth is $1,499.99 at Best Buy and the Asus TUF A17 is $1,399.99 at Walmart). That means you're getting fantastic value here - especially if you already started your search with a $1,000 budget.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This is about as good as it gets - and I certainly wasn't expecting to see it this good two weeks away from Black Friday. You're picking up an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for under $1,000 here - and the only sacrifice lies in that older 12th generation processor. We usually see these kinds of machines at $1,199.99 at best. Specs: Intel i7-12700H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: You want a next-gen GPU without the cost

You don't mind a cheaper chassis

You're fine with 1080p gameplay Don't buy it if: You want a crisper resolution



Should you buy the Asus TUF A15?

That's a phenomenal price, but is the Asus TUF A15 the right gaming laptop for you? The components under the hood will support high-quality 1080p gameplay, and you're all but guaranteed 60fps+ framerates at high settings from that GPU. However, this is a cheaper chassis, with an FHD 144Hz display and a 15.6-inch form factor. That means you aren't getting the big-screen 16:10 aspect ratio of newer devices or the premium build materials. Still, this thing feels solid in the hand and provides plenty of extra benefits in power and performance at this price point.

Unless you're after a particularly slimline machine or one with the largest display possible, the Asus TUF A15 is going to see you through particularly well with a smaller budget. It's a go-to for anyone shopping for a cheap gaming laptop, especially those who still want to make the most of new-generation components.

