This is the Memorial Day TV sale you've been looking for - get the LG C1 for its lowest ever price

Hold the phone - this is the Memorial Day TV deal that we've been waiting for. Right now, you can get the truly magnificent LG C1 OLED TV, in its 55-inch form, for just $1,096.99 (was $1,499.99) (opens in new tab) - this is the TV's lowest EVER price.

When we saw the TV at this price point last month, we thought it might have been a glitch in the matrix or at least a one-off, but no - this really is happening again and the value is immense in this one. This is a discount of 27% (or just over $400) on one of the best gaming TVs of recent times and that we've ever seen. This is an excellent chance to pick up a top TV in a great Memorial Day TV sale. (A bit hyperbolic, but technically true.)

As a first point of comparison, LG's C2 model from this year is still holding its value and going for around $1,800 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a fair whack of change. And although the C2 is a brilliant OLED TV for gaming and, well, anything else, we would hesitate to agree that it's $700-worth better... The C1 is so good that it really doesn't matter that it's now technically been superceded - it's so good that it will have you covered for ages with its genuine quality. However, if you are looking to potentially spend a bit more and keep your options open, then the 65-inch LG C1 is also at a record low and can be had for $1,596.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab) right now too.

You'll find more information on this Memorial Day TV sale below, and while this isn't a bona fide cheap 4K TV deal, you can find more QLED and OLED TV sales further down the page.

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,499.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon

Save $403; lowest ever price - This Memorial Day TV deal is the mother of them all so far - we think, anyway. This is the best, lowest price on this amazing TV, and now is the time to strike if you've been eyeing it up. It has been this price once before last month, but otherwise, it has been comfortably higher than this.



LG OLED C1 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $903; lowest ever price - And if you're after a bigger size, and can stretch the budget a bit, the 65-inch C1 is also at a record low. The price of this TV has averaged out at about the 17//1800 dollar mark this year so far so the discount isn't quite as grandiose as Amazon say in their listing, BUT it is a lowest ever price so the value has never been better!



