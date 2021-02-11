This gaming PC deal saves you $700 on an RTX 3070 Alienware PC today

As cheap gaming PC deals go, this might be one of the best we've seen this year. As of later today, you can get yourself a brand new 3070-powered Alienware gaming PC with an enormous saving. The PC in question is one of Alienware's Ryzen builds - the R10 version of their Aurora range. When the deal goes live, you can get it for just $1,199.99 - a saving of a whopping $690! It's a cracking gaming machine and it sits very near the top of our take on what the best gaming PC money can buy is.

This deal starts at 4PM ET on February 11th - that's not long now so you'd best head over and check out the page - it'll go quick when it's live!

Aside from the glorious RTX 3070 card, inside this beast is an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - a processor that sits on our best CPU for gaming guide, some of the best RAM for gaming in the form of 16GB of HyperX FURY DDR4 memory running at 2933MHz, and a solid but unspectacular 512GB SSD. However, it should be noted that you can tinker with it somewhat in the configuration by choosing more RAM, or adding an HDD on top of the SSD should you want to finetune and mix-and-match to suit your needs.

Alienware has excelled for years at premium gaming desktop packages that get you what you need or want, but often have steep prices of admission. But not with this offering, and it's even more tempting as it bags you that excellent generational leap to a 30-series card. Getting such a machine on offer, or even one an RTX 3070 laptop, is probably one of the safest ways of getting your hands on RTX 3070 stock, to be honest - sad as the current state of affairs is.

The headline act of this beastly PC is of course that RTX 3070 graphics card, but there's a very strong supporting cast with that Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and 16GB of HyperX FURY RAM. Given the discount, the fact you'll get a warranty, and the quality of the machine itself, this is an incredible deal.

This version of the R10 is, as a result of being a brand new configuration, naturally, going to be able to comfortably perform for 1440p gaming - particularly with one of the best gaming monitors - and even, maybe, provide a decent stab at 4K gaming - an attractive proposition if you have one of the best 4K monitors for gaming.

