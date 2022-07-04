This 4th of July headset deal brings the Logitech G733 Lightspeed down to its lowest ever price

If you're on the hunt for some 4th of July headset deals this holiday, then take a gander at this Logitech headset which is currently at its lowest ever price. You can grab the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset for $114.45 at Amazon instead of $149.99 (opens in new tab) this 4th of July.

We have previously seen this headset go down to prices around $120 back at the start of this year, but never as low at the current price. With a retail price of around $150, this is a ridiculous 24% saving for a 4th of July headset sale.

This gaming headset features wireless capability via a 2.4ghz connector, Lightsync RGB, and an inbuilt microphone. This is a great quality headset from Logitech if you're after a new addition to your gaming PC set up.

Take a look below for this 4th of July gaming headset deal along with the best current prices for the Logitech G733 Lightspeed.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset | $149.99 $114.45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35.54 - This 4th of July headset deal brings this headset to its lowest ever price. We have seen similar prices back in January where the price dropped to $120, but never this low. If you're on the lookout for a new wireless gaming headset with RGB functionality then look no further.



Today's best headset deals

If this offer isn't quite cutting it, be sure to check in with the offers from our bargain-hunting software below. It searches for the lowest prices on many of the top headsets for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so you should find something to suit you no matter what you play on.

If you want to upgrade your set up then you can take a look at our best gaming laptops or best gaming PCs. And with Amazon's big sale event fast-approaching, you'll find some early deals with our guide to 2022's Prime Day laptop deals.